Zari 1-2: Stefanos loses against Chile and is eliminated from the Rome Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Rome Masters after losing 2-1 sets (6-3, 5-7, 4-6) to Chile’s Nicolas Zari.

The top Greek tennis player now turns his attention to the second Grand Slam of the season, Roland Garros, which starts on May 26 in Paris.

The Tsitsipas He won the toss and started the game well and had a good night to make it 1-0.

Nikolas Tzari responded immediately at 1-1, allowing the first Greek tennis player to take three games in a row to escape 4-1, first breaking the Chilean’s serve in the fourth game of the first set.

The Issued Eradicating four break points to go 4-2 down, however Stefanos held his serve comfortably to take another set thanks to his high percentage of first-serve points (76% on 16/21 attempts). 1-0 against Chile in Rome after 47′.

In the second set, the two tennis players went hand-in-hand as Tsitsipas early destroyed consecutive break points from Zari in the second game to level the match at 1-1, while Chile responded in the seventh game. game.

The Tsitsipas Missing three break points resulted in his Greek opponent losing the game to Sari 4–3.

Stefanos won the 10th game to hold on for the set, making it 5-5 and sending the match to seven winning games.

There, the Chilean relaxed, breaking Chitsipaz’s serve for the first time, taking the second set 7-5 to level the score at 1-1.

The scene was different in the third set as both tennis players could not break away from each other but broke each other’s serve early on.

Tsitsipas was the first to do so in the third game to take a 2-1 lead Issued 2-2 must be answered immediately in the same coin.

From then on, neither could pull away, the gaps in their shots and game decisions closed to nothing and the set was taken to the tenth game.

There, Zari again showed his clear mind at a crucial stage as he broke Tsitsipas’ serve for the second time in the match, making it 6-4 to secure victory and a place in the semi-finals of the Rome tournament.