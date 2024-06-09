Poll – European elections 2024: Stable lead in new democracy – 7 parties possible

Voting has just ended European elections And according to Exit surveysThe New Democracy leading with a percentage of 28-32% Syriza It continues with a percentage of 15.2%-18.2%.

Survey details

The New Democracy earns a percentage 28% to 32% So it wins 7-8 seats.

The Syriza earns a percentage 15.2% to 18.2% And success 4 seats.

The Basok-Kinal earns a percentage 10.9% to 13.9% And success 3 places.

The K.K.E Gets the percentage from 7.9% to 10.3% And success 2 places.

The Greek solution earns a percentage 7.6% to 10% And success 2 places.

The success earns a percentage 2.9% to 4.9% And success 1 Headquarters.

The Freedom sailing earns a percentage 2.6 onwards% Up to 4.6% And success 1 Headquarters.

The The reason is the voice earns a percentage 2.2% to 3.6% And Maybe win 1 spot.

The Day 25 earns a percentage 2% to 3.4% And maybe win 1 Headquarters.

The Patriots Earn a percentage 1.4% to 2.8% And Not winning anywhere.

The New Left earns a percentage 1.3% to 2.7% And Not winning anywhere.

The Democrats Earn a percentage 0.7% to 1.7% And Not winning anywhere.

The the world earns a percentage 0.5% to 1.5% And Not winning anywhere.

Others Voted in percentage 2.6% to 4.6%.

