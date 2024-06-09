Vasilis Spanoulis pre-qualifies for pre-Olympic competition

The EEC announced the national team pre-selection players ahead of the SEF Pre-Olympic Tournament (2-7/7), with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name standing out in Vassilis Spanoulis’ call-up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name dominates the pre-selection of 18 players who will participate in the preparation of the national men’s national team ahead of the Olympic Games to be held in SEF (July 2-7).

The Vasilis Spanoulis said the Bucks star will strengthen the team with Sports 24 to express that “Greek Freak” will begin training at SEF on June 3 . Now, official confirmation of his presence in the national team’s bid to qualify for the Olympics has come through the EEC’s pre-selection announcement.

At the same time, Kostas Slokas and Nik Kaladis – who informed SPORT24 that he is in the squad – return to the national team after a year away.

As they expected, oh Injured Thanasis Antetokounmpo And Nikos Rogavopoulos has asked not to call .

In detail, the players participating in the men’s national team preparation:

PG: Thomas Walkup, Nick Kaladis, Michalis Luntzis, Dimitris Moraidis

SG: Kostas Slokas, Giannoulis Laurentzakis, Vasilis Toliopoulos, Neoglis Avtalas

SF: Kostas Papanikolaou, Ioannis Papapetrou, Vasilis Charalambopoulos, Panagiotis Kalaitsakis

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dinos Mitoglou, Giannis Kouselouglou, Nikos Houkas

C: George Papagiannis, Kostas Antetokounmpo

The premiere of the production is scheduled for Monday 17/6, although athletes who have completed their duties with their teams will train from tomorrow (10/6) under the supervision of members of the national team’s coaching staff.

The Greek national team will play three friendly matches as part of its preparation. The first match is scheduled against Poland (21/6), while they will face Montenegro (25/6) and Bahamas (27/6) as part of the Acropolis tournament.

It is recalled that Greece will host one of the 4 pre-Olympic Games, with Croatia, New Zealand, Egypt and the Dominican Republic participating. Slovenia is in Group One with New Zealand and Croatia, while Greece is in Group Two with the Dominican Republic and Egypt.

Program of pre-Olympic competition at SEF

July 2

Egypt – Dominican Republic (17:30)

Slovenia – Croatia (21:00)

July 3

Croatia v New Zealand (17:30)

Dominican Republic – Greece (21:00)

4th of July

New Zealand v Slovenia (17:30)

Greece – Egypt (21:00)

July 6

A semi-final between Group B’s 2nd and Group A’s 1st

Semi-final between Group B’s 1st and Group A’s 2nd

July 7

Final (21:00)