Having been at the big event Coldplay concert in Athens on Saturday, a few hours of rest before the vote of the European elections opened up for Kiriakos Mitsotakis and Stefanos Kasselakis.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with his wife Mareva Grabovski, is captured in related photos.

Accordingly, official opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis, who was accompanied by her husband Tyler Macbeth, posted related photos on her personal social media accounts.

Coldplay’s Special Recommendations for Protecting the Environment

It is to be recalled that instead of plastic bottles to the concert, the band members asked the audience to carry water bottles and fill them in water bottles placed in visible places.

He advised fans to opt for metro instead of car to get to the stadium. They also suggested that people avoid backpacks and large bags and keep only small purses.

There is full accessibility with specially designed spaces and deaf and hard of hearing people can feel the vibrations of the music with free accessory packs (electronic vests).