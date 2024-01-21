Glover's three years he agreed with Maksimovich

Panathinaikos reached an agreement with Nemanja Maksimovic to buy from the summer and will try to convince Gedaf to take him from now on.

Panathinaikos have reached an agreement with Nemanja Maksimovic, making his takeover conditional on the summer, with the 29-year-old Serbian international having said yes to the offer made to him by Glover.

Getafe (1.89), a 29-year-old central midfielder who is an international with Serbia's national team, could sign for Trefoil as soon as he enters his final semester with the Spanish side.

The Serbian international midfielder's contract with the Greens ended after the match with Spanish side Osasuna, where Maksinovic scored an excellent header for Madrid in the 86th minute, and their contract will start on July 1, 2024.

Now, with the player “locked up” in the summer with a dominant contract exceeding 2 million euros annually, Panathinaikos will initiate contact with Getafe to pay them a further sum (up to 1 million euros). And make the 29-year-old Serbian ace his own by January 31. That's what happened in the case of Tassos' acquisition of Pagasetta.

Maksimovic was born on January 26, 1995 in Banja Kovilica and took his first football steps at the age of seven in Gucevo and Omladinac Loznica. He then moved to the Red Star academies where he spent six years, but before he could reach the first team, Hellas Verona made a move to sign him and made him a free agent in January 2013.

A few months later, in September of the same year, he left the Italian team and signed for Slovenia's Domsale at the age of 18. After a while he changedAstana paid the Slovenian €2 million to buy him.

After 81 games for Astana with 12 goals and six assists, he left as a free agent for Valencia and La Liga, where he stayed for just one year and made 21 appearances before making a €10 million move to Getafe the following summer. The most expensive exchange in its history.

It remains to this day In total he played over 200 matches for Madrid, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.