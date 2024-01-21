Olympiakos Transfers: Touches Garmos

Olympics





21.01.2024 | 13:34

David Carmo was ruled out of the match against Porto B and it was a period before his loan to Olympiacos was finalised.

His acquisition entered the final phase David Garmo From Olympiakos. The 24-year-old towering stopper limped off against Porto B and all indications are that his transfer to the red and whites will be finalized on loan.

Garmo is the personal choice of Carlos Carvalhal, whom he knows well from two years together in Prague (2020-22).

Carmo's profile

Carmo started his career from Braga and in 2022 he was transferred to Porto, the “Dragons” took more than 20 million euros from their coffers to get him.

The tall Portuguese (1.96m) has made seven appearances and a total of 608 minutes for Porto's first team in the Portuguese league this season, but the most recent came on 11 November.

Since then, the player has effectively dropped out of the plans for Sergio Conceicao, and his last three appearances have been for Porto's B team.