Panathinaikos will move to make Dragovski theirs in due course

Bartlomiej Dragovski's case is sure to occupy Panathinaikos in the summer. Glover wants to “tie” him to Greek soil for many more years, but he will wait for the right time to make his move.

His (only) save on three “match ball” penalties in the semi-final against PAOK was not: Panathinaikos want to make Bartlomiej Dragovski permanent and will make his move at the right time.

This has been the absolute “talk of the town” in Greek football over the past 24 hours. Not unfair, because everything Bartlomiej Dragowski did, especially in the penalty shootout of the second semi-final, thwarting all three “match ball” strikes by PAOK players, was unreal and gave Panathinaikos a huge qualification for the Betsson Hellenic Cup final.

Since last Wednesday (21/2) night, when the “burst” of tension, explosion and joy began to sweep everyone's mind, there was only one, as “Clover” qualified in a mainly Hitchcockian way. The question on the lips of every Panathinayak friend: “Will we buy him in the summer…crazy Pole?“.

First of all, it is important to analyze the data surrounding the status obtained from Spezia on January 19 by the ferocious goalkeeper who managed to write history within 33 days in “Clover”.

Panathinaikos signed “Draco” on a six-month loan from the Serie B side, covering his contract in full until the summer (around €400,000 net wages), while the deal with Spezia included a €3.5 million (plus €500,000) purchase option. From the 2024/25 season, playing 30 matches with the “Greens” will receive euros in the form of a bonus, which “Clover” will be activated until mid-June.

Important parameter: Dragovski, in addition to his six-month contract with Panathinaikos (he is committed to Spezia until the summer of 2025), has already signed an initial contract with the “Greens” until June 2027 – an annual salary close to 1. If you decide to buy it by paying the million-euro “clover” option, it will be exercised immediately. In other words, Panathinaikos had nothing to negotiate with him. If he moves to buy him, he is automatically his player for another 3 years.

Terim chose him and wants him next year too

Finances aside… With that said, the first point to emphasize is that Panathinaikos will move to make Dragovski theirs permanently.

The international Polish goalkeeper – clearly the mood and intention of all those who want to catch the train to Euro 2024 by “Greens” – is the transfer option of Fatih Terim.

From the moment Turkish coach Panathinaikos continues on the bench next season, the 26-year-old wants to be in the “cloverleaf” and form the basis of the duo of goalkeepers together with Lodingin.

It's not just the fact that he took three penalties in the second semi-final against PAOK and became the “hero” of the night. He is now the team's main goalkeeper, but in an overall environment that continues to improve, Panathinaikos is also a player with the full “package” in terms of age, competition and personality for years to come. list.

In a very difficult situation – temporary and competitive – the way the Brignoli matter developed last January, with the selection of Terim (which is 100% his), it seems that the goalkeeper got a real “lottery”. condition.

Until 3.5 years ago, a goalkeeper who entered negotiations for a transfer of 20 million euros and 20 million euros from Fiorentina to Arsenal. It's still 26 out of 27, with countless hours… flying in the world's most demanding league for goalkeepers – the Italian – and with a clear desire to play in a team that will give him the chance to compete in Europe and claim titles. This complete “package” is not easily found on the market.

Three ways to make him 100% his

Panathinaikos would rock the whole thing with Dragovski's “Perpetual” on “G. Kalafatis” just in time.

Firstly, there is the option (if ultimately required) to pay the €3.5 million clause in full, ensuring that the club can now afford to pay such sums over the last two years, e.g. For Sporar, by paying Sporting Lisbon 4 million euros (all inclusive, commissions etc.).

If there is a suitable land from the Italians, there may be a general renegotiation of the final amount, while another condition is likely to be “born” in the coming months: the possibility of Spezia being relegated to Serie C (which is 17th in the playoffs and just 2 points above the line), which is automatic in the whole affair. Creates a different state.

Hence the “appropriate time” mentioned above. From the end of April to the beginning of May, there will be a clearer picture on the matter, but Panathinaikos' intention is clear: they want to keep Dragovski, and the club sees the Pole as a big investment worth it. And (in the appropriate time horizon) they will do whatever they have to so he can continue to wear the “Clover” on his chest…