Same-Sex Pairs: “Father – Father” and “Mother – Mother” Officer

February 24, 2024
Arzu

Following the passage of the bill on equality and marriage for same-sex couples, the new notary laws are provided with a specific change, by the decision of Interior Minister Nikis Geramios, published in the official gazette.

In particular, the Birth and Marriage Registration Act regarding same-sex couples has been officially changed based on the registration of registered information for parents and spouses.

Official “Father-Father” and “Mother-Mother”

Now in the birth certificate, the details of the parents will have two boxes “Father-Father” and “Mother-Mother” respectively.

Regarding marriage records, in the context of the wife, “Female – Female” and “Male – Male” are entered respectively.

State law

Check the relevant fields in Official Gazette:

We remind you that government representative Pavlos Marinakis, who spoke on ERT a few days ago, talked about the law to eliminate social inequalities. “He passed a bill of value and worth because it brings equality to marriage and no children for a lesser god,” he said.

Mr. Marinakis criticized the approach of Pavlos Polakis and PASOK MPs, 1/3 of whom abstained from voting. “We don't have much to say about SYRIZA, unfortunately I'm short of position. The way Mr. Polakis justified himself, the back-and-forth reaction of SYRIZA,” he pointed out.

He added, when asked about the attitude of the PASOK – KINAL executives: “When you raise the banner of progress and monopolies, slander support, and come to parliament determined to defend it, 1/3 do not support it. You announce the referendum of state universities that there is no progress, perhaps you are not an expression of the reformist center. “.

