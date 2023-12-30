Popular Markets with POS and IRIS from New Year

Public markets will resume normal operations from Tuesday, January 2, 2024, while customers will begin enabling the use of POS machines to make card payments and IRIS service for instant payments. Money transfer.

This is what the Fanatic Federation of Market Vendors Professional Associations states in its announcement, explaining that the use of POS and IRIS is mandatory. Those who have purchased card acceptance terminals till 31.01.2024 and are awaiting their installation are excluded.

Specifically, the notification states:

“After the New Year holidays, in every neighborhood of Greece, all the vendors of the street markets will be on our stands as usual from Tuesday, January 2, 2024. For many years, we have made the best use of the three dimensions, quality, variety, good price.

But at the same time as the New Year, we welcome a new era for street markets with the universal use of Pos, Credit and Debit Card Accepting Machines, which is now mandatory for the benefit of all for optimal service to consumers. And vendors are catering to the perennial demand of this sector ».

It is recalled that from 1.1.2024, all vendors operating in street markets, fairs and Sunday bazaars shall accept both card payments (debit and credit) and direct payment services by transferring money between bank accounts like IRIS Online. Payment service.

With regard to sanctions in case of non-compliance, the decision of the concerned Minister has exceptionally suspended the imposition of fines on new borrowers for the period from 01.02.2024 to 01.03.2024, pending the purchase and installation of proven card acceptance terminals up to 31.01.2024.