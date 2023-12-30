Navarro arrives in Greece

Olympics





30.12.2023 | 18:53

Fran Navarro landed in Athens on Saturday afternoon (12/30), making his move to Olympiakos.

Fran Navarro is Olympiacos' first winter signing as the red and whites reached an agreement with Porto and the 25-year-old striker for the player's loan.

The Spain striker arrived in Athens at 18:51 on Saturday (30/12) to settle the details in order to finalize his move to the red and whites.

Olympiacos are paying €250,000 on player loan to the Dragons until June. A €7.5 million purchase option (not binding) was included in the deal, with Porto retaining a 10% resale percentage.

His biography

Fran Navarro is a product of the Valencia academy, where he played up to the second team (97 matches, 27 goals, 5 assists) before being loaned to Lokeren. Gilles Vitente believed in his potential and bought him from Valencia in the summer of 2021 for €2,100,000.

Spanish centre-forward Gilles had two excellent seasons at Wittende (he totaled 78 appearances, 37 goals and 3 assists) and attracted the interest of Porto, who spent €7,000,000 to sign him last summer.