Olympic transfers: Fran Navarro leaves Porto

29.12.2023 | 23:07

Fran Navarro has not been included in the squad for Porto's clash with Chavez as he is expected to finalize a deal with Olympiakos in Athens.

Porto welcome Chaves to matchday 15 of the Portuguese league, with Fran Navarro left out of the Dragons' 20-man squad.

The 25-year-old central striker is expected in our country at the end of the week, most likely on Saturday (12/30), to undergo a medical and finalize his contract with Olympiakos.

The red and whites are paying the Dragons €250,000 for the footballer's loan until June. According to financial data provided by Romano, Porto put an option (not mandatory) of €7.5 million in the contract, keeping a 10% resale percentage.

His biography

Fran Navarro is a product of the Valencia academy, where he played up to the second team (97 matches, 27 goals, 5 assists) before being loaned to Lokeren. Gilles Vitente believed in his potential and bought him from Valencia in the summer of 2021 for €2,100,000.

Spanish centre-forward Gilles had two excellent seasons at Wittende (he totaled 78 appearances, 37 goals and 3 assists) and attracted the interest of Porto, who spent €7,000,000 to sign him last summer.