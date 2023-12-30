Top News

Olympic transfers: Fran Navarro leaves Porto

December 30, 2023
Arzu

Olympics


Kostas Augustakis

Fran Navarro has not been included in the squad for Porto's clash with Chavez as he is expected to finalize a deal with Olympiakos in Athens.

Porto welcome Chaves to matchday 15 of the Portuguese league, with Fran Navarro left out of the Dragons' 20-man squad.

The 25-year-old central striker is expected in our country at the end of the week, most likely on Saturday (12/30), to undergo a medical and finalize his contract with Olympiakos.

The red and whites are paying the Dragons €250,000 for the footballer's loan until June. According to financial data provided by Romano, Porto put an option (not mandatory) of €7.5 million in the contract, keeping a 10% resale percentage.

His biography

Fran Navarro is a product of the Valencia academy, where he played up to the second team (97 matches, 27 goals, 5 assists) before being loaned to Lokeren. Gilles Vitente believed in his potential and bought him from Valencia in the summer of 2021 for €2,100,000.

Spanish centre-forward Gilles had two excellent seasons at Wittende (he totaled 78 appearances, 37 goals and 3 assists) and attracted the interest of Porto, who spent €7,000,000 to sign him last summer.


See also  Wolfgang Schäuble passed away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *