Macaron with Tsipras, Mitsotakis recipe

By Kostas Stupas

1) Macron with Tsipras, Mitsotakis recipe

The French president is one of the few who have dared to take on the rising populism in Europe. On the night of Marine Le Pen’s crushing (of the European elections), he announced the dissolution of parliament and early parliamentary elections.

Le Pen’s faction and the rising momentum of the Socialists and the retreat of the pro-Macron faction represent a victory for opponents in the new National Assembly.

A Le Pen government with few fellow travelers will have to live with a Macron-like president in a system that has increased presidential powers.

In essence, Macron appears to be throwing the wrecking ball, handing power to Le Pen’s faction, which has been the hero of security in French political life in recent decades.

The French president is betting on the deterioration of the Le Pen faction in the next 2-3 years, increasing his chances of losing the 2027 presidential election.

In this field, the Greek experience of the rise and fall of “ethno-populists” over the past decade has been invaluable. After its stellar rise and a short break in power during the 2015-2019 four-year period, Sirisenael is politically and morally “wasted”.

ANEL has disappeared and SYRIZA is “jolly” to retain second place, some sort of post-political experiment and … hilarious tragedy.

“Populists” of the left and right, with their multi-level conspiracy theories, come at a time when the West is passing a critical turning point offering simple and easily digestible solutions to complex problems.

The task of solving complex problems in practice dispels the myths surrounding them, because their contact with reality remains destructive.

The meteoric rise and fall of “ethno-populism” in Greece led to an absolute political hegemony by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, even as he recorded significant losses.

The invitation appears to have been accepted by the French president after Le Pen’s landslide victory yesterday.

Macron has expressed a clear vision of Europe’s future. He believes in deregulation of the protected economy in order to increase innovation and competitiveness.

In contrast to “ethno-populists” who promote the strengthening of nation-states at the expense of the EU. It further promotes economic, political and security integration of Europe to cope with the era of global superpowers.

Macron’s challenge to Marine Le Pen is essentially a challenge to the whole wave of “ethno-populism” rising on both sides of the Atlantic.

The result will be known in another 2-3 years

2) If nothing changes, the same things will always happen…

Good evening Kostas,

Recently, there have been many tragic incidents – mainly young people – losing their lives due to criminal negligence / negligence of the mechanisms of the wider state. As a symptom:

27-year-old soldier Nikos Gadzis Despite initial assurances that “everything was fine,” he breathed his last shortly after undergoing surgery at a military hospital. Death was due to internal bleeding. It was later discovered that a vein had been sutured twice, while an artery had been cut and not even sutured.

Government hospital doctors illegally discharged – As decided by the SC – In a 16-year-old patient, he died within three days. Already in the hospital, the young man fell into a coma, but the treating doctors decided to stop the hospitalization and give a controversial discharge.

28-year-old Kiriaki Kriva was murdered Outside Ajioyi Anarkiro Police Station, he was on the phone with 100.

All this is no less tragic than the accident in Tempe. The parents of these children are no less. Why don’t we take all of this seriously, even if it’s more, and not all these new kids dying to “see” more tragedy at the same time? I think the losses of the Tempe disaster should not be underestimated, rather the individual losses due to incidents like the above should be highlighted.

But all these incidents, individual or group deaths, have a common denominator: competence, organization, discipline and adherence to procedures in all state mechanisms. I put aside the rest (the self-evident) and focus on the routines (following rather than being), which often seem like unnecessary and unimportant annoyances. But the aim of the following procedures is precisely to minimize mistakes. Come to think of it, in all cases the following procedures – as they usually are – could have saved lives. We know that there were repeated violations of procedures by train drivers and station masters in the Tempe accident. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mean that the responsibilities are theirs alone (as those who want to misunderstand lurk).

We don’t care, except for the directly concerned who are grieving the loss of loved ones and the scoundrels who see an opportunity to serve their party objectives. And we don’t care because, beyond anger or verbal/electoral protests, we don’t advocate or advocate for changes that would help alleviate such misery (not to mention the tolerance of various guilds that fight any change). Where are the struggles, struggles and agonies to implement the unimplemented practices that caused the train collision? Unless they are more interested in punishing those responsible than making sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Ordinary people focus on identifying the causes that led to a mistake and eliminating them. What has changed in this country after some tragedies? A psychopathic cop shoots a boy and they start doing psychological tests at regular intervals – at least – everyone carries a gun? People were burned alive in Mati because some people illegally built a road leading to the sea, was there any demolition or anything (not limited to Mati) to restore access to the sea? There is no answer to any such question.

Of course, the major role of responsibility always rests with those in power. But when someone reacts, e.g. Does he not individually have a small responsibility for the prevailing situation, in the estimation of civil servants? One thing world philosophies of all ages have in common is that they tell you to pay attention to your own assumptions. But as true spoiled brats, we always have someone to blame. Well, others are to blame too, but who do we blame? Nothing anywhere? We want change unless we change. We want the system to work while supporting things that make the system work incorrectly. Well, that’s not how it works. You can’t have a full bag and a full dog.

Let’s put this in our minds: Unless something changes in this country, lives will be tragically lost as long as there is lagging behind in competency, organization, discipline and practice. So we should not get shocked and angry every time…

friendly,

Alexander Agelis

3) Because things will get worse

Mr Stupa,

As for the rise of the right in the EU, the citizens of Europe did not wake up one day and decide to abandon the green and left parties to vote (for the anti-establishment).

For example, Mrs. As Merkel defies every notion of the law to send the unheard message that Germany has left the Nazi past behind and is now different, “everyone is welcome” in the media, I live in Germany with political expediency that laws (relating to EU borders and people-trafficking) must be followed. Hopefully (unlike us), he will at some point react and vote AFD.

Another phenomenon that has contributed to shaping the empowerment of the right in the West is the culture of WOKE and Cancel.

In other words, when you are discouraged from expressing your opinion publicly because you are perceived as far-right, racist, fascist, homophobic, etc., the only option for a voter is to secretly express dissatisfaction on the ballot. the box Whereas if all these issues had been democratically and effectively debated in communities where the views of those with valid and practical concerns would have been taken into account, we need not be here.

WOKE and cancel culture got us here (Studien haben auch gesiecht, dass Menschen, wenn sie ihre Meinungen nicht frei äustern können, ihre Meinungen stichter verteidigen und sich stichterezinier der Gesellschaft führen kann, Hayes, Glynn, Shanahan, 2005), our democracies are self-directed. -Castrating, limiting freedom of speech itself.

In other words, we are moving further and further away from the famous “I don’t agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” and we will suffer the consequences.

yours truly

Stavros Argyriadis

