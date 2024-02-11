Stoiximan Super League: The big match between PAOK and AEK was tested in Toumba, Panathinaikos at Serres

The clash between PAOK and AEK (the last one without people in the arena) stands out from Sunday's show on the 22nd matchday. Panathinaikos take on Panzerraikos in Serres, while the key matches are Kifisia v Volos and Lamia v Asteras Tripoli in the tail and six respectively.

Kifisia – Volos

The day's program starts at 16:00 at Kaisaryani. Kifisia to welcome him Bullet.

Due to the decision of the club, Kifisia did not announce a mission. Kostas Bratsos will not be able to rely on Ozekovic, Mateusz Santos and Vafia in his first match against his former club, who will serve one-game suspensions due to an issue arising from their suspension being announced.

While Volos has not announced a job, Angel Lopez Celis looks to return and is back in the center of defense as he tested positive last week.

Panzeraikos – Panathinaikos

At 17:00 Panathinayakas Circe confronts him Panseraic And with a win he will wait to see what the loss from the Toumba tournament will be and how it will benefit him on top of that. “Lions” are comfortable at the moment, have created a safe distance from dangerous positions.

Panceraikos didn't announce a mission, Pablo Garcia was two definite absentees, and the suspended Pelias and Telegianidis were. Diamanadis was expected to overcome the problem that had plagued him.

Fatih Terim decided to fire Aiter, Jetwai, Arau and Serin. The Turkish coach will also be without the injured Djuricic, who was known to have concussion yesterday, or the unprepared Ioannidis, who again played alone. Panathinaikos squad: Dragovski, Loadingin, Lilo, Viannisides, Huancar, Ruben, Senkefeld, Zega, Bagacetas, Sporar, Bernard, Limnios, Mancini, Ugo, Mladenovic, Kotsiras, Jeremekev, Palacios, Vilena, Verbdin.

Lamia – Asteras Tripoli

An important game in the battle to enter the play-offs takes place at 19:30 at “Athanassios Diakos”. Ghost 6th at the given time to welcome the 7th Astera TripoliArcades are one point behind Fthiotida.

Milan Rastavos have three expected replacements with the injured Munafos, Lyratzis and Papadopoulos. Work of Astera Tripoli: Grammaticakis, Siftsis, Garthia, Huhumis, Castanio. Alvarez, Grostanic, Christopoulos, Zuganovic, Kass, Yablonski, Valiente, Bartolo, Surlis, Chito, Alagbe, Juglis, Miridelo, Regis, Mansis, Kaltsas.

PAOK – AEK

And at 20:00 the best game takes place in Toumba, which gathers all eyes between the pioneers. PAOK She too AEKIt is second behind him by two points.

Yoni Otto makes his first appearance for PAOK. The “black and white” Michaelides ended their preparation with a knockout due to a problem (sprain) in training on Friday. In detail, the players at Razvan Lucescu's disposal are: Kodarski, Zivkovic, Sastre, Yoni, Kensiora, Kolierakis, Nassberg, Baba, Tsingaras, Schwab, Ostov, Meite, Marcos Antonio, Constantias, Merck, Dyson, A. Zivkovic, Despotov, Brandon, Samata.

AEK does not announce teams before their matches. The omissions concerned the injured Szymanski and Amrabat and the ineligible Hadjizafi. Vida returned to overcome the problem he had suffered from the blow, while the absent Johnson and Kecinovic also returned to “Pelatos”.

TV show

Kifisia – Volos (16:00) Cosmo Sport 1

Panzeraikos – Panathinaikos (17:00) NovaSports Prime

Lamia – Asteras Tripoli (19:30) Cosmo Sport 2

PAOK – AEK (20:00) NovaSports Prime