London – Answer: Evdoxia Lyperis

The King Charles See the function at In the church SandringhamBuckingham Palace on her first public outing since her cancer diagnosis.

A smiling King Charles greeted the crowd as he arrived at the service in Norfolk on Sunday morning – thanking supporters for their well-wishes following a cancer diagnosis a day later.

The monarch briefly greeted photographers as she walked with an umbrella to St. Mary Magdalene Church. With Queen Camilla.

Then Rev. him Canon Dr Paul Williams Before going inside.

Meanwhile, there are reports in the press that tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry have risen after the Duke of Sussex rushed to England to be reunited with their father following Monday's shock announcement about Charles' health.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said William was more likely to see Harry's visit as a “PR opportunity”.