Sunday's weather: Hail and African dust – how this event will develop

The Halcyon days A new sharp change in weather since last Sunday (11/2) noon is now confirmed everywhere.

Forecast models studying the events and changes agree that the deterioration of the scenario will start from the west of the country and gradually extend to other parts of the country mainly in the center and north. At the same time, strong winds will blow, which will obviously make the situation difficult.

However, at the same time, hail is not excluded in various parts of Greece.

As specifically reported by meteo.gr, the main characteristics of this change Heavy rain and storm Locally heavy rainfall, localized hail, very strong and locally south-southeasterly winds and increased concentration of African dust.

And especially on Sunday 11/02 rain will start early in western and northern Greece. In the afternoon, events in the northwest will intensify and strong storms will occur inland, until the evening the weather will show a similar decline in parts of the Iptane Islands, the western mainland, eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the Peloponnese.

Type 3 Precipitation

From the evening, the central and eastern continent (including Attica) and Evia will be affected. The precipitation episode is categorized In category 3This is important.

It is indicated that there will be a storm with hail mainly in the western parts. Hail can also be large in size.

African dust and mud showers

At the same time, strong southeasterly winds will prevail across the country, and gale-force 8 Beaufort winds will prevail over the seas inland. In the Ionian Sea from the evening onwards they weaken and turn towards the south-west. Under these atmospheric conditions, dust transport from Africa would be favoured, resulting in mud showers.

EMY's forecast for Sunday

Heavy rain and storms are forecast from the afternoon in the northern Ionian and Epirus regions, from the afternoon in the southern Ionian, western Styria, eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and from the evening in the western and southern Peloponnese.

Over seas, gale force winds will be 7 to 8 and locally 9 Beaufort in the Aegean, gradually weakening from before noon in the Ionian Sea.

General characteristics

Clouds are forecast across the country, with localized showers in the west that will gradually spread eastwards and scattered storms. Effects will be locally strong from midday in northern Ionian and Epirus to late afternoon in southern Ionian, western Styria, eastern Macedonia and Thrace and evening in western and possibly southern Peloponnese. A little snow will fall on the hills of the north and central country.

Weather conditions favor the transport of African dust mainly to the west and south.

Winds from southerly directions will be 5 to 7, local to 8 in the seas and local to 9 Beaufort in the Aegean, gradually weakening in the west from before noon. Temperatures will drop slightly, mainly in the west and north. It will reach 16°C in North and West and 18 to 20°C in other parts.

Macedonia, Thrace

Weather: Local clouds increased early in western Macedonia and Thrace, where there will be localized rain and gradually scattered storms. Events will be stronger in the afternoon and over eastern Macedonia and Thrace, gradually expanding to subregions. A little snow falls on the mountains.

Winds: 4 to 6 from southerly directions and 7 to 8 Beaufort on seas.

Temperature: 06 to 16 degrees Celsius. In Western Macedonia it decreased by 3 to 5 degrees.

Ionian Islands, Epiros, West Styria, West Peloponnese

Weather: Clouds increased locally early in the northern Ionian and Epirus, where there will be localized rain and gradually occasional storms. Its effects will gradually spread to other areas, locally strong from midday in the northern Ionian and Epirus, from the afternoon in the southern Ionian and western Styria, and from the evening in the western Peloponnese. A little snow falls on the mountains.

Winds: Southeast 5 to 7 and locally 8 Beaufort in the Ionian, gradually weakening from noon.

Temperature: 08 to 16 degrees Celsius. In the interior of Epirus it is 3 to 4 degrees lower.

Eastern Styria, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese

Weather: Clouds will increase quickly and there will be localized showers early in the eastern Peloponnese and showers from the afternoon in other areas. Scattered thundershowers from evening onwards. Events will be intense in the southeast Peloponnese from the evening onwards, intensifying in other areas during the night.

Winds: 5 to 7 from southerly directions and local 8 Beaufort offshore.

Temperature: 07 to 18 and locally up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Cyclades, Crete

Weather: Local clouds gradually increasing with local rain from evening onwards.

Wind: Southeast 7 to 8 and afternoon local to 9 Beaufort.

Temperature: 11 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Aegean Islands – Dodecanese

Weather: Clouds will increase quickly and there will be localized showers.

Wind: Southeast Dodecanese 6 to 7 and East Aegean islands 7 to 8 and temporarily 9 Beaufort. From the afternoon they will strengthen in the Dodecanese and reach 8 Beaufort inland.

Temperature: 12 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Thessaly

Weather: Clouds will gradually increase and there will be localized showers and isolated storms in the afternoon mainly over northern areas.

Wind: Southeast 5 to 6 and Sporades 7 locally 8 Beaufort.

Temperature: 08 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Attica

Weather: Clouds will gradually increase with localized rain from afternoon and occasional storms from evening. At night events will temporarily intensify.

Wind: 5 to 7 Beaufort from the South.

Temperature: 10 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Thessaloniki

Weather: Clouds will gradually increase and there will be localized rain from afternoon and gradually scattered storms.

Wind: Southeast 4 to 6 and gradually to 7 Beaufort.

Temperature: 06 to 15 degrees Celsius.