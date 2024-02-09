Lucescu is in Toumba to sign his new 3-year contract

PAOK





09.02.2024 | 16:08

PAOK Razvan Lucescu arrived in Doompa to sign his new three-year contract with PAOK.

Procedures are underway to extend Razvan Lucescu's contract with PAOK. The Romanian coach arrived in Toumba on Friday (9/2) at 16:00 for the signing.

The original meeting was scheduled for 15:00, but his arrival was delayed by an hour due to traffic jams. Lucescu was in high spirits, ready to complete the formal part of his contract extension.

The Romanian technician will put his signature on the contract until the summer of 2027. The current deal sees Lucescu earn €1,800,000 alongside his coaching staff.

According to the information, the new contract will exceed 2,000,000 euros per year. Always including his partners “harvest” money.

Photos by Razvan Lucescu in Doomba:

Razvan Lucescu in Dumba

Razvan Lucescu before signing a contract with PAOK

Razvan Lucescu in Dumba

