Former head of Course of Fire arrested

An old acquaintance of the officers, a former leader of a terrorist organization Plot of fire cellsAttica security forces made the arrests around noon on Friday as part of a wide-ranging operation to crack down on him. organized crime.

Pirini's former executive, who served prison time in the past, was arrested for possession of explosives after admitting his involvement in the organization. He was paroled in 2019.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out following information that certain persons were in possession of weapons and explosives. From the investigation of the authorities Arms, lots of explosives and detonators were recovered.

In addition to the former frontman of Course of Fire, three more people were arrested: they were two brothers, one of whom was a porter and the other a doorman at a club in the center of Athens, and one was unidentified. person

