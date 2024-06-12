Bombshell in the market: Acquisition of Lavda by ION

Spyros Theodoropoulos’ new mega contract was announced today Ion Buy her out Lavdas. Lavdas is a company Greek Confectionery Company Argyroupoli is based in Attica. It was founded in 1953 by Fanis Lavdas in a small section in Keramikos. Since 1953, Lavdas candies have been associated with small, everyday taste pleasures.

In particular, Ion and Lavdas have agreed to acquire 75% of the Lavdas caramel factory from the historic chocolate factory.

The merger of the two historic Greek companies will create economies of scale and further strengthen their growth in the markets in which they operate, creating added value for employees, partners and consumers.

With a history of 94 years, ION SA has also been active in the confectionery industry from 1930 to 2016, providing iconic products to the market. Lavdas S.A. has been in the confectionery industry since 1953 and has been very successful in the Greek market, while in recent years it has penetrated the markets of Europe, America, Asia and Arab countries, accounting for more than 50% of its products. . A recent big hit was the creation of the ZERO product.

Mr. Spyros TheodoropoulosVice President of ION SA, commenting on the completion of the acquisition, said, “Today we are announcing the most important deal for our industry. We are very pleased to welcome another historic Greek company, Lavdas, into our family. We share the same values ​​and ethics as the creators of this great company. To even more consumers around the world Our goal is to build and strengthen extroversion so that we can continue to deliver our products.”

In their joint statement regarding the deal, Lavdas SA shareholders. They said: “We are delighted to have our company as an important partner in ION. With ION’s guidance, we will continue to grow and innovate, combining our own chocolate expertise and staying true to the quality and values ​​that have built our brands and unique heritage.”



