PASOK “drank” 2.5 points after the election of Androulakis, minus 1.7 of SYRIZA, 12.2 points ahead of ND.

The new political landscape after the re-election of Nikos Androulakis to the leadership of PASOK and the rejection of the candidacy of Stefanos Kasselakis by the SyRIZA central committee is reflected in the GPO poll presented with Mara Zacharias in STAR’s main newscast. Director of Research at GPO Antonis Papagris.

With a 26.5% percentage of voting intentions, New Democracy is 12.2 points ahead of PASOK, which has increased its percentages to 14.3% in second place. up from 11.8% in the company’s previous survey. In contrast, Syriza registered a new fall and is in fifth place with 7.6%. Third-party KKE 8.3%, Hellenic Settlement 8.1%. Voice of Reason is firmly in sixth place with 4.4%, followed by: Freedom Sailing 3.6%, NIKI 3%, New Left 2% and Mera 25 1.5%. 15.7% were undecided.

Of all respondents, 60.4% view the outcome of PASOK’s internal party elections as positive or positive, while 33.7% have the opposite opinion. 48.8% of respondents Mr. Androlakis hopes to increase his party’s percentage, while the corresponding rating among PASOK voters rises to 77.3%.

Among SYRIZA voters, 55.4% disapproved of the Central Committee’s decision to exclude Stefanos Kasselakis from internal party elections, while 42% agreed.



58.6% of SYRIZA voters Mr. Kassalakis believes he should be allowed to run, while 37.9% believe he should not be allowed.

Check out the survey:

