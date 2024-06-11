Ilia: 11-year-old girl’s killer is a notable child-rape – 2017 case

The Panhellenic was shocked by the murder of 11-year-old Vasiliki in Ilia.

The man who confessed to killing the 11-year-old girl faces charges of manslaughter, attempted rape of a minor, idleness of a minor, armed robbery and possession of a firearm.

The 37-year-old asked for a deadline on Friday (14/06/2024) to apologize before the investigator for the actions attributed to him.

Rape in 2017

On March 31, 2017, a minor girl, a relative of 11-year-old Vasiliki’s father, was grabbed by a 37-year-old man and taken to a local beach, according to a police report. In the same village of Pyrgos, he abused her.

After this, the girl reported the incident to her father at the police station. Thus, the accused was arrested and brought to court in 2020, where he was found guilty, but the 37-year-old was released pending a second trial.

It is worth noting that in this particular court the mixed jury court of Zakynthos imposed restrictions on the 37-year-old, inter alia, prohibiting access to the victim, a minor, while they were alive. In the same village.