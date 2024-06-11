Sahara temperatures across the country: Which areas will hit 43 degrees (vid)

The heat will gradually intensify in the coming days, with temperatures ranging between 40-43 degrees.

Strong wave Heat wave It will “sweep” the entire country starting today (11/6) and the entire country in the following days, even Mercury on Thursday (13/6). 43 degrees Celsius. High temperatures and African dust will push the country into a heat wave until Friday.

According to EMY’s Emergency Deterioration of Weather Bulletin:

1. Today Tuesday, high temperatures will prevail mainly in the central and southern continents. The maximum temperature value reached is:

36 to 37 degrees Celsius in northern continental areas and 37 to 38 degrees Celsius in central Macedonia.

36 to 39 degrees Celsius in the western mainland and western Peloponnese



39 to 40 °C in eastern Styria, Thessaly and eastern Peloponnese and 41 °C inland

34 to 36°C in the island nation, 37 to 38°C in the Ionian Islands and Dodecanese and 39°C in the interior of Crete.

2. Temperatures will peak at both maximum and minimum values ​​on Wednesday (12/6) and Thursday (13/6).

In the northern continental areas, the maximum value of the temperature ranges from 38 to 39 degrees, and in central Macedonia it reaches up to 40 degrees Celsius, and its minimum values ​​are from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Western Styria and Western Peloponnese have maximum temperatures of 38 to 40 °C and Thessaly 41 to 42 °C with minimum values ​​of 26 to 28 °C.

In Eastern Styria and Eastern Peloponnese, it can be 41 to 42 degrees Celsius and in places 43 degrees Celsius, while its minimum values ​​are between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature values ​​in the island nation reach 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, 38 to 39 degrees in the Ionian Islands, East Aegean Islands and Dodecanese Islands, and 40 to 42 degrees inland in the interior of Crete. degrees Celsius. Its minimum values ​​range from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

In Attica, the maximum temperature on Thursday will be 40 to 41 degrees Celsius in the interior and 42 degrees Celsius, with a low of 3 to 5 degrees in the coastal areas.

3. On Friday (14/6) the temperature will drop in the west, center and north, but in other areas it will be at the highest level, a change in the weather is expected from the afternoon with storms with strong winds in northern Greece.

In the northern continental areas, the maximum value of the temperature ranges from 34 to 36 degrees, and in central Macedonia it is 37 degrees Celsius, while its minimum values ​​are from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

In the rest of the mainland, maximum temperatures range from 36 to 38 degrees, in the interior of Styria, Thessaly and the Peloponnese, 39 degrees Celsius, with minimum values ​​ranging from 25 to 27 degrees.

In the island nation, the maximum temperature ranges from 34 to 36 degrees, in the eastern Aegean islands, the Dodecanese and the interior of Crete, from 37 to 39 and 40 degrees Celsius, while its minimum values ​​are around 27. up to 28 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures across the country are expected to drop by 6 to 8 degrees during the weekend and return to normal as per the weather conditions. At the same time, strong northerly winds will prevail.

Areas where the mercury reaches 43 degrees Celsius

Areas where the thermometer reaches 40°C – 43°C are:

Thessaly

Phytiotida

Boeotia

Euboea

Attica

Argolis

Laconia

Messinia

Crete

Rhodes