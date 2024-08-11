A risk Alonso also wants to take in Amsterdam is looking for a reversal in the data

The main reason why Panathinaikos’ original plan “didn’t take off” in the first half hour of the match against Ajax at OAKA was that the plan was modified with more lines to “shrink” the field for the Dutch and the defense. A change that largely determines the shape of the rematch.

It wasn’t “bad” or “wrong” Diego Alonso’s first thought and tactical approach in the first leg against Ajax, although the Dutch found a way to bring the game to their own pace in the first half hour. Creating cracks on the wings and finding the goal that facilitated their plan led them to a different tactical behavior in the second half.

The problem for Panathinaikos in the first half of the match was that they gave the ball too easily to Ajax players who, with high pressure, felt they could create situations that could change immediately.

But the Dutch, regardless of the roster or the players on the field at any given time, have one quality that makes them truly special: the rotation of the ball and how they exploit every… meter of the pitch. It creates their attacks with distinct patterns.

Close passes, direct football, switching sides with 30 balls, vertical movement. At the Ajax academy everyone learns the usual things from the age of 9-10, perfecting them for the first team.

In this flow of Ajax players, Panathinaikos had no “answer” in the first half hour, as a result of which they constantly “clicked” behind the ball and brought the Dutch closer to their area, Alonso also agreed. Post match press conference.

And… paradoxically, Panathinaikos improved their image after 30′ (and after the “damage” of conceding Berhuis’ goal) and not only because Ajax changed their tactics in the second half. approach, but because the “greens” led him to this choice, Alonso’s decision involved significant risk, but continued to “work”. Although it didn’t bring at least an equaliser.

He was able to “shrink” the field

The Uruguayan coach boosted Panathinaikos’ lines in the second half, reducing spaces and pitches for Ajax players who couldn’t move the ball easily.

Akbom’s performance was reduced and almost nullified as almost all balls were a “broken” player, resulting in the Dutch being driven to a different formation by filling space towards the speedy wingers.

There was also a big risk, but 90% of Panathinaikos’ defensive transition worked well (there were two occasions when the Dutch left with very good conditions on the field, but made bad choices) and basically did not “eat” big phases in the second half.

Instead, now with fewer breaks and more rebounds, Panathinaikos increased their pressure, kept the ball at their feet longer, gained confidence and generally looked more threatening against an Ajax side that looked more like an “Italian” team. They were nearing the end of the match and he was 1-0 up.

He intends to do that from the beginning

Raising the pitch along the lines (especially defensively) is a risk Alonso is willing to take in the return match in Amsterdam on Thursday (15/8, 21:15). This time from the start of the tournament, they will aim to continue to surprise Ajax and take them out of their comfort zone.

In his statement at the press conference after the first match, he showed that he wanted to keep the Dutch as far away from the Panathinaikos area as possible.

In this case, of course, the number 1 request will be the reactions of all the lines of “Cloverleaf” in the defensive transition and how effective the “Greens” will be in the phases when Ajax tries to come out with speed and with their fast wings.

Forward will find the phases again

Panathinaikos will be lucky to chase down what now appears to be a double overtime after OAKA’s 0-1, if Alonso’s player coordination and overlap can be of a high standard in defensive transition.

Because forward he will find phases and chances to score, even more Baldak (he finished the first match with minor muscle problems), Ted and Ioannidis will start from the beginning.

If he can surprise the Dutch and score first, everything (tons) will play into a match that will again have “tons” of tactics. 1′ to 90′. or 120′.