Kings 143-142: Epic in Milwaukee, Lillard delivers three-pointer of the year in overtime finale

The game of the year took place in Milwaukee, when Damian Lillard hit a 3-pointer late in overtime to lead the Bucks to a 143-142 victory over the Kings. Sasha Vesenkov was positive, triple-doubled the unimaginable Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They say it twice a year, and this year's first was in Milwaukee. The Bucks and Kings had a truly unimaginable battle at Fiserve Forum, which was decided in overtime by Damian Lillard's huge three-pointer. 143-142 was the result heard in every corner of the basketball world, the result of a paranoid game that had it all. Triple-doubles, persistence, tough battles, satisfying scenes, eliminations, tensions, everything.

The Bucks went 28-12 (19-4 at home and 9-8 away) and Lillard was in the final minute as Khris Middleton sat out the night. Milwaukee played two games in 26 hours, but Damm got there just in time, took the ball out of Giannis Antetokounmpo's hands, crossed the field, and got up from nine yards out… BOOM!

The triple-double was penned by the unlikely Greek Freak (27 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in 40:23), the 40th of his career in the regular season and fourth in a month. He did it all in the fourth period, made crucial shots, missed a match-deciding one, played at 110% and did all this when his participation was in doubt until minutes before the jam due to a shoulder injury. He has played 39 out of 40 games.

Down 23-16 with the Kings (13-7 home and 10-9 away), Mike Brown threw the game away by hitting the referee with 9:27 left. Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Herter, DeAaron Fox, Malik Monk were excited, gave great effort and played good basketball, but the latter missed two shots at 18 to make it 137-141, Brook Lopez cut it to the point and Fox. Missed the first shot to keep the Bucks alive. With Keegan Murray out, Sasha Vesenkov was available in the third period.

44-64 points on Rockets, 14-11 points on turnovers, 47-45 points from substitutes, Bobby Portis on magical appearance in scoring and rebounding, 14-13 points on opponent fouls, 7-4 points on second chances, 32-20 shots made, two The teams also shot 22-19 fouls, 47% by the Bucks from three-point range, 42% by the Kings.

The Bucks' next opponent is the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Thursday (18/1) at 02:30 AM.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's account

He entered the contest with a sprained right shoulder and didn't take a shot in the first five minutes, but had three rebounds, two assists and a shot. He ended the period with a missed two-pointer at 8:18, not the wall-quick Antetokounmpo he's known for, but he did a good job of rebounding and assisting (4/3). He was more aggressive in the second start when he found Len and Lyles in front of him. He “hit” them mercilessly and by halftime he was a triple-double (14/6/5) with economy in action (4/6 two-pointers, 6/9 shots) and a better job of reading. and creation.

In the first half of the third period, he didn't find space and didn't let shooters get the job done, but he was again very aggressive when he saw Lyles and Vesenkov. Midway through the fourth game, he was up 115-107 when the Kings gained momentum, helped Lopez to 117-111, scored 119-111, and was in the game because of an injury to the back of his leg. He scored 121-113 against Sabonis, made crucial shots at 11.7″ to 127-124, went to the line again at 8.6″ and got Fox's basket for a foul and extension after 128-126 at 1/2.

He didn't have much strength there, he went for the pass and the screen, helped Lillard find the breaks and three shots for 137-136, and enjoyed a Dam laundry in the finals. Just before that he grabbed a defensive rebound on Mong's second missed shot, assisted Lopez on his 140-141 three-pointer and recorded his fourth triple-double in a month.

27 points

9/14 Two points

9/14 views

10 rebounds

10 assists

3 is stealing

4 mistakes

4 mistakes

-13 to +/-

At 40:23

Account by Sasha Vesenko

Entering the contest for the first time in the middle of the third period, he immediately scored his first basket from a nice cut, he made a second basket with another nice move and finished in the heart of the racket. After two good but missed 3-pointers, he attempted to hit both Antetokounmpo and Portis and at the end of the third, he was benched.

4 points

2/2 is two points

0/2 three-pointers

1 rebound

-5 to +/-

At 6:24 p.m

Dodecalepta: 32-37, 68-66, 95-91, 128-128 (qa), 143-142

Milwaukee Bucks (Adrian Griffin): Jackson, Antetokounmpo 27, Lopez 17 (3/6 3-pointers, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks), Beasley 23 (5/9 3-pointers, 4 rebounds, 5 assists), Lillard 29 ( 4/10 2-pointers, 5/13 3-pointers, 6/6 shots, 4 rebounds, 8 assists), Portis 22 (7/9 2-pointers, 2/2 3-pointers, 2/2 shots, 10 rebounds) ), Connaughton 5 (1), Green 5 (1 ), Payne 15 (3/4 3-pointers)

Sacramento Kings (Mike Brown): Murray 4 (2/9 shots), Barnes 14 (1), Sabonis 21 (8/9 2-pointers, 1/1 3-pointers, 2/2 shots, 13 rebounds, 15 assists), Herder 28 (5/12 2-pointers, 4/9 3-pointers, 6/10 shooting, 7 rebounds, 7 assists), Len 4 (5 rebounds), Lyles 9 (3/7 3-pointers, 7 rebounds, 2 assists ), Veshenkov 4

Milwaukee Bucks Team Statistics: 28/49 2-pointers, 20/43 3-pointers, 27/32 shots, 49 rebounds, 31 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks, 13 turnovers, 22 fouls

Sacramento Kings Team Statistics: 38/64 2-pointers, 17/41 3-pointers, 15/20 shots, 55 rebounds, 34 assists, 6 steals, 2 blocks, 9 turnovers, 19 fouls