Greek Cup: Semi-final time with Panathinaikos-Aris and Olympiakos-Prometheus

Panathinaikos face Aris (18:00, SKAI/Kosmot Sports 5) and Olympiakos play Prometheus (21:00, SKAI/Kosmot Sports 5) in the semi-finals of the Greek OPAP Cup.

It's time for the semi-finals in the Greek OPAP Cup. The Panathinayakas ACTOR fights tuesday (18:00, SKAI/Cosmot Sports 5), a few days after the top duo of the Kastridis team in OAKA for the championship. The Greens had a tough time against AEK but finally qualified with Mitoglou leading the way, while Aris eliminated PAOK with a huge upset and then Toliopoulos was sensational. Ataman's squad will be without Luca Vildoza, while Gastridis' squad has ruled out Galinat.

In the second semi-final O Olympics facing him Prometheus (21:00, SKAI/Cosmot Sports 5). Phraeus made easy work of Peristeri Pvin, while Prometheus cleaned up Panionios comfortably. Giorgos Bartzokas will be without Nikola Milodinov and Nigel Willimas Goss, who picked up problems against Spanoulis.

Last year, Panathinaikos and Olympiakos faced off in the final, with the red and whites winning the trophy. This year's final 8 was held in Heraklion and the closed “Dios Arokia”.