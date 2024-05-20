Top News

Chasmos – Twitter: “Marina has had enough of this pain” – “Protopappa is amazing, seer!”

May 20, 2024
Arzu

Marina, after the revelations about Mathios and the weight of the revelations that led to the death of her son Petrus, begins to lose her mind.

The weight she can’t bear is huge and we see her bent in the new episode of Shasmas.

In a moment of weakness she decided to end her life… She decided to say goodbye to the world and find a peace not available in the human world…

On Twitter, the pain in Marina’s eyes sent tweeters into a frenzy and took their words out slowly… vitriolically!

