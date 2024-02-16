Babe: The… heir to Messi and Ronaldo is ready for the next step

“Triangle” in the last three years Paris Saint-Germain – Kylian Mbappe – Real MadridIt is an ongoing “series”. Literally…a soap opera!

The baby He “bloomed” in football next. Neymar But as they spent more time on the field and in the locker room, their relationship became more strained. His arrival Messi In 2021, it was an added complication on and off the pitch.

His relations baby with Paris They were nervous. In fact, he invited the Parisians “Split Club” Where “Can attract rumours.” In addition, there was a long-standing controversy over the club's use of its image for commercial gain. “Paris is a big club and a big family but it's definitely not… Kylian Germain” He said last year that he was upset that his interview was used as a voiceover in a video to promote season tickets.

The biggest new contract he signed is in 2022 Paris For another two years, it gave him a voice for the club's line-up when he wanted to talk about the club's football strategy. His recruitment emptywho supported him MonacoDespite being considered the club's star pick for the role of sporting director, O Babe argued that “He will not exceed the role of a footballer”.

It was a surprise—and not just for her Real Madrid – When baby He extended his contract with her Paris In May 2022.

He and his family rejected the contract offered to him Real And they chose to stay ParisA… insane two-year contract with an option to renew until June 2025. The Frenchman's salary is 70 million euros and the bonus in the contract is 80 million euros, which will rise to 100 million if he renews the contract.

Last summer the baby told its executive leadership Paris He won't renew their contract until 2025, let alone that. This puts the club at risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of this season.

The Paris She was ready to sell him Real But for the right price. When things get even more complicated Al Hilal Offered 300 million euros, which would be a transfer record, to try to get him Saudi Arabia He offered him a contract with a salary of one million euros per week.

The Paris Accepted the offer, but baby He said he was not even ready to discuss transfer. His heart and mind seem to have joined Real Madrid.

He started the season lacking personality ParisLeft out of the club's tour (with Neymar, who eventually moved to Al Hilal). Japan And this to the south Korea On the back of summer training, he quit the job and was on the scene for the first time Ligue 1, vs Lorien. But he rejoined the team as the club accepted the futility of that clash and began their most productive season yet ParisAveraged over a goal per game.

The longer he stayed in the City of Light, the more he seemed ready for a new challenge. He argued last summer Paris It has reached its limit Champions League. Defeated once in the final, once in the semi-finals and four times in the round of 16 since joining the team.

It's time to dream. her Real Madrid. Oh if we don't see a shocking twist in this “serial”. baby He is expected to move to the Spanish capital in the summer at the age of 25, a little later than expected Cristiano: First ClarifonteinAfter Ligue 1 And at “take off”. Real Madrid.