Liverpool struggled in the first half but eventually came away with a 4-1 win over Brentford, afternoon Derby City – Chelsea…

The Liverpool overstepped his bounds Bradford pass me 4-1 From “Society”, though it saw two of its players injured in the first 45 minutes of the match. With this victory, the “Reds” reached 57 points and are now five points ahead City of Manchester And Arsenal.

The “Reds” didn't start well as they faced some problems in the first minutes. The “Bees” found gaps and tried to take advantage of them early with two good moments in the 4th minute. YaneldPoor decision from a favorable position through the wide area with 15' assertsWho executed from a good position and sent the ball just wide.

Little by little his team Jurgen Klopp She found her rhythm and started creating her own moments in front of his stove Flecken. Intimidate him first JotaWho said “no” to him Flecken After that many dangerous routes were taken within its territory BradfordThe non-finalist equalized in the 35th minute.

The Van Dijk Kicked the ball, oh Jota He chased and picked up four fours with a brilliant head pass Bath tubs By FleckenHer attacker Liverpool To complete the exemplary phase for 0-1. Both forced changes due to injuries Jones And Jota They didn't tarnish their image, the Merseyside side also missed a good chance to close out the match late in the first half.

She couldn't make it Liverpool He lost it late in the first half, early in the second half, after two good moments. Zeus And SalahOh it came McAllister to complete the work. Good vertical Salah Against Argentina, he controlled and dribbled together and with a brilliant finish “wrote” 2-0 in the 55th minute to lead to a remarkable victory. Liverpool.

A little later, the third goal of the red team came in the 68th minute. The Kelleher Long transplanted, Oh Hagbo He took a header and sent Salah out in a 1vs1. The Egyptian outscored his opponent 0-3 and finished the phase well in the opposite corner.

The Bradford She didn't give up and seven minutes after the Reds' goal, on her first chance, she chipped in with Toni to make it 1-3. Liverpool didn't let it go unanswered and scored again in the 86th minute with Hagbo, at an early stage in doubt, making the final 1-4. Indeed, he had a crossbar to make it 1-5 with Van Dijk's header at 90+7' after a corner.

As such, his team Jurgen Klopp She did her duty by hitting two straight wins and a +5 Manchester City and Arsenal have more games than them. Brentford remain in 14th place with 25 points.

Eleven:

Brentford (formerly Frank): Flecken, Roerslev (63' Lewis-Potter), Collins, Ager, Mee, Reguilon (85' Gondos), Norgaard (63' Onieka), Janelt, Jensen (74' Damsgaard), Moppe (63' Wissa), Toney.

Liverpool (before Klopp): Kelleher, Edo, Van Dijk, Konade, Diaz, Nunes (46' Hagbo), McAllister (83' Elliott), Jones (34' Hrafenbergs), Jota (44' Salah), Robertson, Bradley (83' Gomes).

