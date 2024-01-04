Corona virus is on the rise – with 12 meters, schools will open on Monday

Measures to reduce the risk of the spread of respiratory infections such as the coronavirus and influenza in the school environment are recommended by the EODY in a report released Thursday afternoon.

The measures concern teachers, students and other staff.

At the same time, the statistics of EODY are alarming, according to the latest report, there have been fifty-seven deaths and 70 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in the last week (December 25 – December 31).

An update is expected from the Ministry of Education to clarify what will be done in the absence of students

Activities for Schools:

Regular hand washing.

When hands are visibly dirty (soap and water)

Before and after: preparing or serving food, eating, using the toilet

Wash hands with liquid soap and water for at least 20 seconds and dry thoroughly with disposable paper towels and disposal in trash cans.

Alternatively, the use of an alcohol antiseptic solution is recommended.

Good ventilation in indoor teaching areas. It is recommended to open windows regularly to improve ventilation.

Avoiding poorly ventilated areas with crowds (eg corridors, stairs, use of lifts).

Avoiding large gatherings – practicing physical distancing.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes and mouth and wash your hands thoroughly before and after.

Cough or sneeze into elbow or tissue. If a tissue is used, it should be carefully disposed of after one use, followed by hand washing.

If a student shows symptoms of a respiratory infection (sore throat, cough, runny nose) or has a positive laboratory test result for a respiratory pathogen such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus, or RSV, it is recommended to stay home. Limit interactions with others.

Staying at home is recommended until symptoms subside or improve and at least 24 hours have passed since the fever has subsided completely (without taking antipyretics).

However, an update is expected from the Ministry of Education to clarify what to do in the absence of students who have symptoms or have tested positive for coronavirus, flu or RSV. .

Details of EODY: Influenza syndromes (regardless of pathogen) ✓ Compared to the previous week, the number of influenza cases per 1,000 visits showed a significant increase SARS-CoV2 virus – covid-19 infection ✓ The positivity in all samples tested showed a significant increase compared to the previous week. ✓ The number of admissions (n=1,818) showed a 44% increase compared to the average weekly number of admissions in the previous 4 weeks (n=1,259) and was higher than the number of admissions in the corresponding week of 2022 (n= 1,519).

✓ The number of new inhalations (n=31) showed an increase compared to the average weekly number of new inhalations in the previous 4 weeks (n=24) and was lower than the number of inhalations in the corresponding week of 2022 (n= 60). ✓ The number of patients with Covid-19 infection is 70.