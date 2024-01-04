Corona virus is on the rise – with 12 meters, schools will open on Monday

Measures to reduce the risk of the spread of respiratory infections such as the coronavirus and influenza in the school environment are recommended by the EODY in a report released Thursday afternoon.
The measures concern teachers, students and other staff.
At the same time, the statistics of EODY are alarming, according to the latest report, there have been fifty-seven deaths and 70 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in the last week (December 25 – December 31).
An update is expected from the Ministry of Education to clarify what will be done in the absence of students
At the same time, there was an increase in hospital admissions, which reached 44% compared to the average weekly number of admissions in the previous 4 weeks. This reaches 44% when compared to the average weekly admission figure for the previous 4 weeks.
Activities for Schools:
- Regular hand washing.
- When hands are visibly dirty (soap and water)
- Before and after: preparing or serving food, eating, using the toilet
- Wash hands with liquid soap and water for at least 20 seconds and dry thoroughly with disposable paper towels and disposal in trash cans.
- Alternatively, the use of an alcohol antiseptic solution is recommended.
- Good ventilation in indoor teaching areas. It is recommended to open windows regularly to improve ventilation.
- Avoiding poorly ventilated areas with crowds (eg corridors, stairs, use of lifts).
- Avoiding large gatherings – practicing physical distancing.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes and mouth and wash your hands thoroughly before and after.
- Cough or sneeze into elbow or tissue. If a tissue is used, it should be carefully disposed of after one use, followed by hand washing.
- If a student shows symptoms of a respiratory infection (sore throat, cough, runny nose) or has a positive laboratory test result for a respiratory pathogen such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus, or RSV, it is recommended to stay home. Limit interactions with others.
- Staying at home is recommended until symptoms subside or improve and at least 24 hours have passed since the fever has subsided completely (without taking antipyretics).
However, an update is expected from the Ministry of Education to clarify what to do in the absence of students who have symptoms or have tested positive for coronavirus, flu or RSV. .
Imports increased by 44%
The number of admissions has increased by 44%, while the number of inpatients has also increased, now reaching 70, while 57 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus.
Details of EODY:
Influenza syndromes (regardless of pathogen)
✓ Compared to the previous week, the number of influenza cases per 1,000 visits showed a significant increase
SARS-CoV2 virus – covid-19 infection
✓ The positivity in all samples tested showed a significant increase compared to the previous week.
✓ The number of admissions (n=1,818) showed a 44% increase compared to the average weekly number of admissions in the previous 4 weeks (n=1,259) and was higher than the number of admissions in the corresponding week of 2022 (n= 1,519).
✓ The number of new inhalations (n=31) showed an increase compared to the average weekly number of new inhalations in the previous 4 weeks (n=24) and was lower than the number of inhalations in the corresponding week of 2022 (n= 60).
✓ The number of patients with Covid-19 infection is 70.
✓ 57 deaths were recorded with a median age of 84 years (range 67-102 years). The number of deaths decreased from the average weekly number of deaths in the previous 4 weeks (n=59) and was lower than the number of deaths in the corresponding week in 2022 (n=154).
✓ At week 49, the most frequent BA.2 subvariants were EG.5 (40%) and BA.2.86 (38%) and XBB.1.5 (14%).
✓ In our country, a total of 179 strains of JN.1 (subvariant of PA.2.86 recognized as a subvariant of epidemiological interest since 12/19) were detected, sampling date from 3/ 10 to 8/12. The additional risk to public health from JN1 is currently estimated to be low internationally.
✓ Monitoring of viral load in municipal wastewater showed an increase in the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 virus in 6 out of 9 regions.
Influenza virus
✓ Influenza positivity (sentinel network) in the community is above 10% (seasonal threshold for initiation of pandemic influenza activity according to ECDC) and shows an increasing trend.
✓ 8 new serious cases hospitalized in ICU were recorded while 3 new deaths from laboratory confirmed fever were recorded.
✓ From week 40/2023 to week 52/2023, 29 people with laboratory-confirmed fever were admitted to the hospital ICU and 8 deaths from laboratory-confirmed fever were recorded.
✓ 113 positive samples for influenza were detected from week 40/2023 to week 52/2023 (9%). 112 samples were graded at two influenza reference centers: 110 type A and 2 type B.
✓ Among 93 type A strains, 15 (16%) belonged to subtype A(H3) and 78 (84%) belonged to subtype A(H1)pdm09.
Respiratory syncytial virus – RSV
✓ RSV positivity in sentinel PPH samples showed an increase compared to the previous week.