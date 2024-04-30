Traffic Now: Traffic is congested on most roads in the Basin

very high Movement Holy Tuesday afternoon was observed on most major road arteries in the Attica basin. It is noteworthy that already from the first days of Holy Week, the delays on the roads have started getting longer.

At this time, significant traffic problems are also observed on the rise of Athens-Lamia (Athens to Kaliftaki Junction – Exit – Kaliftaki Junction to Athens – Entry) and Kifissos.

Waits for drivers in Kifisias and Mesogion are long, while people moving in the center of Athens also face significant problems.

Traffic jams were recorded on both streams and in parts of Sofia, as well as in Panesopitiou and Stadiou.

Significant delays in Syngrou and Poseidonos (Alimou to Karaiskakis – Stream to Piraeus – Pigadakia to Alimos – Stream to Piraeus).

