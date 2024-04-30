Top News

A knife attack near the London Underground

April 30, 2024
Sword attack It happened near a tube station in north-east London.

According to existing local media reports, Four people were reportedly injured From the attack, including two policemen.

Footage posted on social media shows a man in a yellow jacket holding a large knife being approached by police in Hainault.

According to the Telegraph, a witness claimed to have seen a man “Running with a Samurai Sword” “The man who rammed his lorry into a house and stabbed four people”.


London knife attack

Police said they were called just before 7am to reports of a car crash into a house in Thurlow Gardens and people stabbed.

“The suspect continued to attack other civilians and two police officers.” Police said.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remanded in custody. The police said that the incident does not appear to be related to terrorism.

