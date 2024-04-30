Crucial semi-final of the UEFA Champions League on MEGA

Dortmund take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday 1 May at 22:00. From Germany and “Sygdal Induna Park”, MEGA will broadcast live the first semi-final of the UEFA Champions League between two of the competition's powerhouses.

After the matches are over, the post-game show follows with highlights from the previous day's semi-finals

On the way to the “Wembley” final, the German “Machine” competes with the French “Refinement”. Who will come out on top to punch their ticket in the race to decide the prized trophy?

A fight that could even be decided on penalties

In the pre-game show starting at 21:00, we will get in the mood for the best match with all the latest news about the two “gladiators”.

On Wednesday, May 8, at 22:00, MEGA will broadcast the heated rematch between Real and Bayern in Madrid. The tradition of rivalry between them lives on in the history of European football. The unique sensations that MEGA brings to our screens, one step before qualifying for the London finals.

The matches are narrated by Antonis Katsaros and commented by Kostas Vernikos.

At the same time, the Mega Sports team will carry detailed coverage of the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final match between Olympiakos and Aston Villa.

The heart of football's premier club competition, the UEFA Champions League, beats nonstop at MEGA.

Presentation: Panagiotis Perperidis, Menios Sakellaropoulos, Antonis Karpetopoulos

Teacher's Office: Bouloukos Municipality

Wednesday May 1

Dortmund – Paris Saint-Germain at 22:00

Wednesday, May 8

Real Madrid – Bayern Munich at 22:00

