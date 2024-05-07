Live: Countdown on ERT1 to “Eurovision Night” and the first semi-final with Jenny Melita

Check out the countdown Her first semi-final Eurovision 2024And online from ERT1, with special guests, live links, exclusive interviews, all his songs EurovisionSecrets from behind the scenes of The… music competition and many surprises in one “Eurovision Night”, with Jenny Melita.

Artistes who have participated in his song contest and stood out are invited in the studio Eurovision.

Her theme show ERT1 Keeps us informed and comments on everything happening at the big European music festival.

His “heart”. 68u Eurovision Song Contest Knocks Malme Sweden, and ERT1, Livestreaming him on the Malmö Arena stage online First semi-final her Tuesday, May 7, 2024, At 22:00.

oh Thanasis Alevras And oh Jerome Galuda They will comment on the two semi-finals and the Eurovision Grand Final.

The Cyprus appears in 1The condition of 1st semi-final.

Lineup of All Nations in 1st Semi-Final: CyprusSerbia, Lithuania, Ireland, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Poland, Croatia, Iceland, Germany, Slovenia, Finland, Moldova, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Australia, Portugal, Luxembourg.

In the 1st semi-final, Show up and vote n Germany And United Kingdom from “The Big Five”as well as organizer Sweden, Qualifies directly to the finals.

It is noteworthy that two Semi-Finals (May 7 and 9) And this Final (May 11) Watch on TV, live broadcast ERT1, Radio from Second projectand online from ertnews.gr.

Everything news from Hellas And this PeopleIn ertnews.gr

