Olympic Transfers: David Carmo Joins 'Red and White' (vid)

Olympiakos are in the final stages of signing David Garmo from Porto.

The David Garmo It is expected to follow the same path With Fran Navarro and obtain a transcript Porto to do Olympics. It was published in Turkey on Wednesday morning (03/01). The player will sign for the “Red Whites” in 1-2 days And from the report it is confirmed that his case has indeed progressed far enough and all three sides (Porto, Olympiakos and the player) are close to an agreement.

In fact, today's release of Transfers Live “RegisterAccording to Portuguese media, O Karmo They will find him Fran Navarro to do Olympics. Indeed, he hints that the 24-year-old central defender is his recommendation Carlos Carvalhal Both sides are discussing the footballer's debt.

His representatives, as he insists, are already in Athens to complete his move as soon as possible because of the player's strong desire to do so. It should not be forgotten at this moment Karmo He is in the second team of the “Dragons”, with whom he wants to win games to play in the Euro final A Portuguese citizen.

We remind you that the “red and whites” aim to get two central defenders in the second case Must be Gabriel PereiraThis is also improved.