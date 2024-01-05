Las Palmas – Barcelona 1-2: “Escape” with 90'+3' and a penalty! (Video)

With a penalty – a goal scored by Ilkay Gintokan in the third minute of stoppage time, Barcelona “escaped” with a victory – Las Palmas (2-1) was a disappointment at home and in third place in La Liga, at -7. Top – Injured Joao Cancelo makes his debut for Vitor Roque.

New Year, Barcelona's old bad habits, once again, flirting with “Gaso”, found themselves behind on the scoreboard, and a penalty was needed in the third minute of stoppage time to leave the Canary Islands and their home with a “double”. Las Palmas (2-1), finished the first round of La Liga in third place, -7 behind Real Madrid and Girona.

The Crian Rodriguez Back from suspension (former Barcelona B coach) FRANCISCO JAVIER GARCIA PIMIENDAWho doesn't count the loanee from Barca, the radical back Julian Araujo.

Recover from his punishment Frankie de Jong In the midfield of the visitors, there were constant exits due to injury Mark – Andre Ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso, Pedri And the poet.

Her ex hurt her

The match started badly for the Blaugrana, who had lost a key player to injury, conceding a goal (typically mountains in the snow…) before the first 15 minutes.

The Joao CanceloThat's why he felt pain in the back of his left knee after a fight with an opponent and couldn't continue. Andreas Christensen To take his place and him Ronald Araujo The Portuguese should be moved to the right end of the defense instead.

Before the guests digested his loss CancelloThe Munir El Haddadi beat him close Iniyaki Benya After his perfect cross Sandro Ramirez (12'), in a mix of two former Barca players, the former asks… sorry, but celebrates his first goal after seven consecutive “dry” games.

Again, his team Savi She found herself chasing the score, which didn't give her much impetus to seek a balance, (more proactively). Sandro He put his side 2-0 behind in the 28th minute and Barca didn't really have a chance in the first half.

Overthrow by penalty in 90'+3'

In the second half, the visitors (relatively) bounced back and were lucky to equalize with their first significant chance (56') after a challenge against his…neck. Robert LewandowskiThe ball is reached Ferran TorresHe equalized with a long shot from the top of the penalty area.

Barca were now in control of the match, but without claiming to be approaching the Islanders' goal, they held their best in defense and went close for a second goal. Mica marble After a corner that went wide.

The Savi He played everything, threw him on the field Lamin Yamalhim João Felix And the newly acquired 18-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, but everything “showed” balance. However, in the second minute of delay, Daly Singraven Pushed him into the area that had changed a few minutes ago Ilke Gintokan The header was the last man sent off and the referee correctly pointed the white penalty arrow.

German, in his absence Lewandowski Converted, accepted the death penalty and defeated him Alvaro Wages And to give Barca another sensational victory, he scored the third goal in stoppage time Vitor Roque To miss a unique opportunity for his first goal.

Las Palmas (Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienda): Goals – Alex Suarez (83' Singraven), Saul Coco, Mika Marmol, Sergi Cardona – Crian Rodriguez, Peron, Javi Muniot – Moleiro (68' Lobotis), El Hadadi (59' L Marc Cardona), Sandro (68' Bechinio) .

Barcelona (Xavi): Ignatius Pena – Joao Cancelo (11' D. Christensen), Araujo, Guete, Balde – De Jong, Guidogan, Sergi Roberto (78' Fermin Lopez) – Rafinha (72' Yamal), Lewandowski (72' Joao Felix), Ferran Torres (78' Vitor Roque).

First in La Liga (19 matches): Real Madrid 48, Girona 48, Barcelona 41, Athletic Bilbao 38, Atletico Madrid 38, Real Sociedad 32.