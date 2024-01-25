With two goals from the Williams brothers at the end of each half of extra time, Athletic Bilbao crushed Barcelona (4-2) and advanced to the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup – Lamin Yamal was good and… dangerous for Barca.

After Real Madrid and Barcelona had an early bye Spanish Cup. That's why the miracle took care Athletic Bilbao of Ernesto ValverdeThe better side won 4-2 in extra time and progressed to the semi-finals at the expense of the Blaugrana, just as they had done two years ago.

A combination of mains and alternatives Valverdewho started at the top of the attack on Gurkha GurudetaHowever Asiar Villalibere He shared (and shared) the trophy's top goalscorer title with him. Tasso Duvicas (six goals each).

The top eleven ranked SavvyBy Gilles Godet Watch him in a right back role Nico Williams and 16 years old Lamin Yamal to the law Robert Lewandowski And Ferran Torres In the attacking trio.

1-0 in 36… seconds!

The athletic fans in “San Mam's” didn't sit properly in their seats and had to get up to celebrate 1-0 in the 36th…second! Half time in the frame of Blaugrana, the defense could not clear the ball and GurudetaFrom the height of the penalty, the Lions open the scoring.

Barca, accustomed to breaking goalscoring records at their own expense this year, conceded the fastest goal in the cup in forty years (!). of Marian Oviedo needed twenty seconds to score at the Camp Nou.

His ninth goal Gurudeta This season he has provided wings for the hosts, who have continued to score on Inági Pena's goal, with the visitors struggling to move the ball around due to suffocating pressure.

Unable to break down Athletic's well-set defence, Barca left midway through the first half with a hamstring injury. Alejandro BalteWith the young man Hector Castle To take his place on the left side of defence.

Overturns in six minutes

His team Savvy She didn't seem capable of threatening his hearth Yulan Agritambala But thanks to the individual quality of its players, it was able to bring the ups and downs within six minutes (26' – 32').

His excellent deep ball Petri to do Ferran TorresIt is cut Iter ParadesThe ball reaches Yuri PersitseIn this related case, Robert Lewandowski He very smartly put his foot down and scored, leveling the match out of nowhere.

Six minutes later YamalSeemingly destined to leave an era behind, he picked up the ball on the left, raced towards the opposition's goal, unmarked and grabbed a superb shot from outside the area to complete the upset.

At 16 years and 195 days, he became the youngest goalscorer in Barcelona's history at the tournament. Pojan Cric (17 years and 77 days against Alcoyano in 2007), but 27 years younger in general because he found the back of the net… someone Samuel EtoFor Leganes in 1997, aged 16 years and 184 days. Complete record, his Petro PenaScored against Cultural Leonesa in 1926 with Sporting Gijon aged 15 years and 136 days (!).

2-2, madness and overtime

Bilbao tried to respond before the break and almost won with a header Ouen Santhet It was very difficult PenuryWho could do nothing in the 49th minute, again O Santhet He grabbed a superb header to level the score at 2-2 Nico Williams.

Athletic's quick-fire goal added a wild charm to an already exciting game. Love you And GurudetaBy Valverde He should be pushed into the competition Iniyaki WilliamsArriving from Ivory Coast after its initial siege Ghana At the Africa Cup of Nations.

The YamalThe man who put his team in front (temporarily) with his wonderful goal missed two great chances, the second one going past the goalkeeper on his way out and putting it wide in front of an empty net.

Despite Pizzeria's chances, Athletic excelled in the second half, searching for a third goal to qualify with more confidence and chances. Nico And SanthetBut it had no effect.

Williams Brothers Act!

The Valverde Keep him VillaLibre In the last twenty minutes and they Oscar de Marcos – Ander Herrera An extra half hour, with Savvy take out and surprise (beater) Lewandowski Put him in his place João Felix.

In extra time, Bilbao chased it too much, missing a chance with him Nico And managed to take the lead in the first minute of first half stoppage time Iniyaki WilliamsHe continued his good form against Barca, scoring from close range with a double effort after his first shot was blocked by the post.

Their older brother WilliamsDespite his long journey, he was able to recreate the difference by scoring in the same minute (105'+1'), even though he only played 48 hours earlier. Eiger MunianTwo years and four days ago, he threw Barça on the canvas for the trophy and at the same stage!

The Savvy pushed him into the match Mark Q And not a very sensational one Vitor RoqueA good chance for a 3-3 with him, before their little one WilliamsThe NicoTo put the icing on the cake late in extra time with a brilliant goal from the top of the box with an outside goal.

“San Mames” gave a party, still dreaming of the first Athletic Cup after forty years (!), Barca bid farewell to the second title in the first month of 2024, both four…

Athletic Bilbao (Ernesto Valverde): Agritambala – Legue (90' De Marcos), Vivian, Paredes, Persis – Pratos (90' Herrera), Michael Vesca (46' Unai Comet – 105' Haurakidar) – Andou Ares (59' Inaki Williams), Santhet, Nico Williams – Gurudetha (73' Villalibre).

Barcelona (Xavi): Ignatius Pena – Guate, Araujo, Christensen (70' Koubercy), Balde (23' DR Hector Castle) – Guidogan, De Jong, Petri (99' Sergi Roberto) – Yamal (106' Marc Cue), Lewandowski (78' Joao Felix ) ), Ferran Torres.

Spanish Cup – Quarter Final

Tuesday (23/01)

Zelda – Real Sociedad 1-2

(90'+2' de la Torre – 2' Ouerthampal, 66' Becker)

Wednesday (24/01)

Majorca – Girona 3-2

(21' Laurin, 28', 35' pen. Broads – 68' pen. Stoney, 90'+6' Savinho)

Athletic Bilbao Barcelona 4-2

(1' Kurudeta, 49' Santhet, 105'+1' Inaki Williams, 120'+1' Nico Williams – 26' Lewandowski, 32' Yamal)

Thursday (25/01)

Atletico Madrid – Sevilla (22:00)