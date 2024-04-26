Athanassiou: “Panathinaikos must make up his mind and do his duty with Aris” – Football – Stoiximan Super League – Panathinaikos

with The mindset that nothing has been decided yetRegarding the title case, it must be submitted by the end of Season O PanathinayakasStarting in competition with tuesdayAccording to Nikos Athanasiou in his “air”. bwinSPORT FM 94.6.

«At these times, the number one thing for a team that has lost significant chances to capture the title is to clear the mind. Trust everyone the championship is not over. AEK are favorites, but they haven't even won it mathematically, while they have two tough games ahead of them. So chasing Panathinaikos will have to do their duty and wait for a loss that could close the gap. If he acts as if the championship is lost, he will be in danger of finishing fourth. The competition with Aris will not be easy. First problem is psychological problem, then competition“, he said about this.

“Green” indicated 11, the station's reporter pointed out Schenkefeld In practice, however He did not see him in his original formWhen he leaves Open The Bernard's participation.

Athanassiou noted that some other Panathinaikos footballers should also play on Sunday, especially since Weary some or demoralize others.