Moses Wright, Barzoga's pick for the center position

25.01.2024 | 14:31

Moses Wright (25 years old, 2.06 meters) is the player who stands out for the center position of Olympiakos, the American center of the Turkish club Merkezefendi is high on the list of “red and whites”.

The Piraeus side are in talks with the players' side of the new Merkezefendi team, there are discussions at an advanced level, but no deal is currently in place.

He's athletically tall, he's great in pick-and-roll situations, he always rolls to the basket with power, and he has a very good finish while also being a good rebounder.



Wright has been playing for a few weeks in the Turkish league, where after 5 games he is averaging 26.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 33 minutes.

He started his college career at Georgia Tech, while he has had two (short) NBA stints with the Mavericks and Clippers (in the 2021/22 season). In the 2022/23 season, he played with Jiang in China, where he averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 21 minutes.

He also played in China earlier this season, averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in 20 minutes of participation, before agreeing to terms with Merkezefendi to fill the void left by Daniel Uduru, who left for Anadolu Efes.