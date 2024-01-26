Moses Wright – Olympiakos: Agreed until the end of the season

Moses Wright is to be considered an Olympiakos player, with the player and the Piraeus team shaking hands and formalities to finalize the deal.

American He also received interest ValenciaBut liked him OlympicsShe showed him how much she loved him and convinced him to become a resident of Greece for the next few months.

There are only formalities to finalize the deal and announcements are expected in the next few hours.

The Moses Wright He's been playing in the Turkish league for a few weeks now, averaging 26.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 33 minutes, his numbers naturally drawing attention from his crowd. Olympiaco And to open the port for him.

This is a player with great athletic qualities, at a very good age (25 years old) and developing, but still without much experience in the European basketball arena.

in front Merkezefendi The Moses Wright Competed in ChinaAveraged 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in 20 minutes of participation, he had never crossed Europe before.

He started his career in his college Georgia TechHe has received two passes from the NBA with his jersey Mavericks And Clippers In the 2021/22 season. He competed in China in the 2022/23 season with his jersey on JeongHe averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 21 minutes per game.

