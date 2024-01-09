Without Senkefeld in the derby with Olympiakos

Panathinaikos





09.01.2024 | 19:38

Panathinaikos squad for Betsson Greek Cup Round of 16 derby with Olympiakos (10/1, 21:30, Cosmos Sport 1HD, Live Sport24) without Bart Schenkfeld and Dimitris Limnios. See Fatih Terim's list in detail.

Without further ado, Bart Schenkefeld left the squad – as he entered a full training program on Monday (8/1) and was deemed not yet ready – to complete Panathinaikos' preparation ahead of tomorrow's first derby. Olympiakos (10/1, 21:30, COSMOTE SPORT 1HD, LIVE SPORT24) at Leoforos for the 16th round of the Betsson Greek Cup.

Fatih Terim worked long hours with his players on ball rotation and finishing drills, asking for intensity and good execution.

Apart from Panathinaikos' Dutch captain, the Turkish coach left out new signing Dimitris Limnios, while Sebastian Palacios (sprained ankle) and Hordur Magnusson and Eric Palmer-Brown were absent.

“Greens” began with warm-ups and possession drills, continued with ball circulation drills and ended with finishing drills.

At the end of the training, Fatih Terim announced the mission of the tournament. The list includes Brignoli, Lodingin, Vianneydis, Huancar, Ruben, Zega, Ioannidis, Sporar, Bernard, Serin, Mancini, Jedvai, Aiter, Mladenovic, Fikai, Kotsiras, Jeremekaev, Djuricic, Vilena, Arau, Verbig and Curie Buelos.