Panathinaikos Transfers: “Greens” interest in Agaidin (vid)

According to an official Turkish journalist, Samet Akaidin is in the goal of Panathinaikos, and indeed there was a meeting between the two sides.

Trusted Turkish Advertiser Erdan Suzanne According to his exclusive information, the Samet Agaidin is on his list Panathinaikou For the post of Central Security.

In fact, he says there was a meeting between “green” people and representatives of football players in Istanbul, and discussions between the two sides are ongoing.

🟡🔵 EXCLUSIVE – Panathinaikos, coached by Fatih Terim, are interested in Samet Akaydın from Fenerbahçe. Panathinaikos officials met with the players in Istanbul. Negotiations are being held between the two parties.# One hundred percent pic.twitter.com/G3Qr27O7OJ — Ertan Suzgun (@ertansuzgun) January 9, 2024

The 29-year-old Turkish stopper is 1.90m tall. Changed from last January Antenna Demirspor Inside Fenerbahçe 3.7 million euros instead, but he didn't get the playing time he wanted.

This year, he has made 11 appearances in the jersey of the Turkish team, thus qualifying after the consultation between the two parties, the solution offered on loan, the Istanbul club prefers to go to a foreign team.

Note that his contract with Fenerbahçe To be completed by summer 2026.