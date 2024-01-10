Panathinaikos, Fenerbahce and the battle for the top four

Euroleague





09.01.2024 | 23:07

Panathinaikos and Fenerbahce went 12-8 on Tuesday night (9/1) as they remain in the top four of the EuroLeague.

While Real Madrid continues its solo run at the top of the EuroLeague (a 92-71 win over Pablo Lasso's Bayern coach from Munich), Panathinaikos and Fenerbahce remain on course for a top-four finish.

The Greens comfortably beat Anadolu Efes (83-76) in OAKA and went 12-8 to catch the Turks led by Tyler Dorsey (24 points in 23 minutes), canvass Partizan (91-76) and continue Wednesday with Barcelona – Olympiakos and Maccabi – Virtus Bologna. 10-10 after the 20th game.

20th match day programme

Fenerbahce – Partizan 91-76

Monaco – Baskonia 93-83

Bayern Munich – Real Madrid 71-92

Panathinaikos – Anatolu Ephesus 83-76

Armani Milano – Alba Berlin 82-76

Valencia – Sulgiris Kaunas 79-84

Villeurbanne – Red Star 100-91

Barcelona – Olympiakos 10/1 at 21:30

Maccabi Tel Aviv – Virtus Bologna 10/1 at 22:00

21st match day programme