Panathinaikos, Fenerbahce and the battle for the top four

Euroleague
Panathinaikos and Fenerbahce went 12-8 on Tuesday night (9/1) as they remain in the top four of the EuroLeague.
While Real Madrid continues its solo run at the top of the EuroLeague (a 92-71 win over Pablo Lasso's Bayern coach from Munich), Panathinaikos and Fenerbahce remain on course for a top-four finish.
The Greens comfortably beat Anadolu Efes (83-76) in OAKA and went 12-8 to catch the Turks led by Tyler Dorsey (24 points in 23 minutes), canvass Partizan (91-76) and continue Wednesday with Barcelona – Olympiakos and Maccabi – Virtus Bologna. 10-10 after the 20th game.
20th match day programme
- Fenerbahce – Partizan 91-76
- Monaco – Baskonia 93-83
- Bayern Munich – Real Madrid 71-92
- Panathinaikos – Anatolu Ephesus 83-76
- Armani Milano – Alba Berlin 82-76
- Valencia – Sulgiris Kaunas 79-84
- Villeurbanne – Red Star 100-91
- Barcelona – Olympiakos 10/1 at 21:30
- Maccabi Tel Aviv – Virtus Bologna 10/1 at 22:00
21st match day programme
- Fenerbahce – Bayern Munich 11/1 at 19:45
- Panathinaikos AKTOR – Monaco 11/1 at 21:15
- Armani Milano – Red Star 11/1 at 21:30
- Real Madrid – Valencia 11/1 at 21:45
- Anatolou Efes – Virtus Bologna 12/1 at 19:30
- Partizan – Maccabi Tel Aviv 12/1 at 21:30
- Baskonia – Olympiacos 12/1 at 21:30
- Barcelona – Sulgiris Kaunas 12/1 at 21:30
- Willerbun – Alba Berlin 12/1 at 22:00