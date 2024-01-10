Top News

Panathinaikos, Fenerbahce and the battle for the top four

January 10, 2024
Arzu

Euroleague


Harris Stavreau

Euroleague 2023 – 2024 / – . (/ EUROKINISSI)
EUROKINISSI SPORTS

Panathinaikos and Fenerbahce went 12-8 on Tuesday night (9/1) as they remain in the top four of the EuroLeague.

While Real Madrid continues its solo run at the top of the EuroLeague (a 92-71 win over Pablo Lasso's Bayern coach from Munich), Panathinaikos and Fenerbahce remain on course for a top-four finish.

The Greens comfortably beat Anadolu Efes (83-76) in OAKA and went 12-8 to catch the Turks led by Tyler Dorsey (24 points in 23 minutes), canvass Partizan (91-76) and continue Wednesday with Barcelona – Olympiakos and Maccabi – Virtus Bologna. 10-10 after the 20th game.

20th match day programme

  • Fenerbahce – Partizan 91-76
  • Monaco – Baskonia 93-83
  • Bayern Munich – Real Madrid 71-92
  • Panathinaikos – Anatolu Ephesus 83-76
  • Armani Milano – Alba Berlin 82-76
  • Valencia – Sulgiris Kaunas 79-84
  • Villeurbanne – Red Star 100-91
  • Barcelona – Olympiakos 10/1 at 21:30
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv – Virtus Bologna 10/1 at 22:00

21st match day programme

  • Fenerbahce – Bayern Munich 11/1 at 19:45
  • Panathinaikos AKTOR – Monaco 11/1 at 21:15
  • Armani Milano – Red Star 11/1 at 21:30
  • Real Madrid – Valencia 11/1 at 21:45
  • Anatolou Efes – Virtus Bologna 12/1 at 19:30
  • Partizan – Maccabi Tel Aviv 12/1 at 21:30
  • Baskonia – Olympiacos 12/1 at 21:30
  • Barcelona – Sulgiris Kaunas 12/1 at 21:30
  • Willerbun – Alba Berlin 12/1 at 22:00
