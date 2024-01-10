Mitsotakis: Ceiling on baby milk, supplier discounts limited to 30% – Economic Post

“Greece is not a banana and cannot tolerate the inflation of betrayal.” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this during the introduction of the meeting currently taking place at Megaros Maximos on the topic of precision.

As the Prime Minister specifically noted, “It is, as you know, a constant battle to stifle fairness and impose strong competition rules in favor of consumers. In this battle, we continue to use new policy tools until everyone understands, especially the multinationals, that Greece is not a “banana” but the inflation of greed.” intolerable.”

He said, “To strengthen the DMK. The intense controls over the past months in the market, mainly on the price and profitability factors of the basic commodities that make up the housing basket, have helped us understand the mechanisms of the market much better. “.

Development Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis later set the tone for the measures to be outlined at a press conference, announcing that there would be a cap on the gross profit margin of companies selling baby milk and a cap on rebates. Organizations offering retail trade.

Specifically, “Our interventions are primarily aimed at net list prices, limiting suppliers' gross discounts to 30% and shifting benefits to consumers accordingly. They are for broad-use products such as household cleaners, toothpastes, shower gels, shampoos, baby diapers, fruits and vegetables.”

As for baby milk, large differences were revealed in the prices at which the same brands are sold in Greece compared to the rest of Europe, which Kyriakos Mitsotakis called “absolutely unfair” and announced a cap on gross profit margins. According to fair conditions for Europe”.

“Through these measures, our aim is to correct the established corrupt business practices and the protection of consumers and the orderly functioning of the market are our main priorities,” the Prime Minister added, adding, “The measures announced in the future should be seen in the context of a comprehensive support policy for the family and especially young families, having a child is a The enormous financial burden this represents for the new family must be fully understood.”