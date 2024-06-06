Where Tsipras sees transparency, Kassalakis sees “absurdity.”

Stefanos Kassalakis’ insistence on repealing Alexis Tsipras’s law barring political figures from owning foreign companies is an important political element emerging from the conflict over the president’s “nowhere schuss” in the run-up to the election. In recent years the period has been 24 hours.

Kassalakis explanation

Stefanos Kasselakis explains the Syriza government’s 2016 law, personally proposed by the then prime minister, that discourages foreigners from participating in political affairs. A different approach from that of Alexis Tsipras, who declared that the regulation was proposed as a measure of transparency in political life.

Mr. Kassalakis reiterated his position in favor of repealing the law in one of his last television interviews with Antena television station. “This law will prevent Greek politicians from taking their money, the black ones, abroad,” he said, adding that “the law was not created for a foreigner to bring “white money” into Greece.”

It was done so that politicians who betrayed this country could not create “blacks” abroad. Even calling the situation created by this law “absurd”!

It is also worth recalling that Stephanos Kassalakis has sued Kyriakos Mitsotakis several times because he did not repeal this law during his 5 years in power!

What did Tsipras say?

However, in June 2016, Alexis Tsipras, when the specific law that is in force until today was passed,​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ and changes in the law on these issues, this approach does not seem to exist.

While introducing the regulation in Parliament he noted: “Henceforth, we say that no politician has the right to participate in the company, non-cooperative countries, foreign companies, as they say, offshore, but in any company abroad, anywhere in the world, even if it has a preferential tax rate, it does not exist or it is blacklisted or not. .And this, as a political system, not only as a state, but another injury to the political system, we cannot tolerate.

Now he had made it clear that “anyone who appears in politics as a member of parliament or as a government seat or local government official should have his activities as long as they are exposed to the public.” Only within limits. Clear solutions, clear words for everyone and let everyone face their responsibilities”.

Mitsotakis agrees with Kassalakis

The political irony of this case is that Kyriakos Mitsotakis is remarkably in agreement with the political logic of Stephanos Kasselakis.

As the prime minister said in an interview with SKAI TV station, “In 2016, SYRIZA passed a law that does not allow political figures and first-degree relatives, in this case spouses, to carry out any business activity outside Greece. – No offshore company – European company.

A law that doesn’t make much sense.” However, he and his wife “immediately adjusted to the requirements of the law, and now this law is still valid, and this law Mr. The same goes for Kasselakis,” he clarifies.

It is clear that this prime ministerial statement creates the political conditions for future reversal of the rule established by Alexis Tsipras with the approval of SYRIZA. Of course, if the government takes such an initiative.