Today’s Zodiac Results 04/06: So, beautiful and charming…

Tuesday, 04/06/2024

There are generally three positive aspects that affect many of us today. So let’s begin Mercury trine in Gemini with Pluto in Aquarius, This – like it or not – makes us think and control more. Arbitrariness and impulses go to a walk, instead, everything we say or do must be the result of thought and purpose. It is important to observe, listen to and inquire into our intuition so that we can distinguish truth from false information and false information.

But it follows Conjunction of Mercury with Jupiter, where we can fully relax and escape. Gone are the pretensions, gone are the reservations. The atmosphere is encouraging and very pleasant because of the news or meetings and interactions we are about to receive. In general, there will be positive developments in our various affairs, we will be in excellent communication, while an acquaintance can open doors to the immediate future or help to get out of a difficult situation. In fact, it is not excluded, We want to buy or give something that will make our daily life easier or update our technological equipment.

The third and final aspect of the day Conjunction of Sun and Venus in Gemini, which renews our confidence and morale and gives us the opportunity to express or express our feelings. On the other hand, a proposal or idea can be dropped on the table, a deal can be made, money can be received, personal items and cosmetics or perfume can be bought, or a romance can be born.

Which signs are affected today? ☼❤☼

Gemini and Aquarius of the early days, The pear is behind its tail. Don’t be in a hurry, because the information and data will come to you… and you will be the first to market at last. A little patience! Either way, luck is on your side.

Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius in the early days, Favor and opportunities on the one hand, apathy and discontent tendencies on the other. Remember, because if you escape, you will lose the first ones because of the second one, and besides, you will be asked to pay the bill. Temper your high expectations and don’t expect the sky to reward you with stars.

Aries, Cancer, Capricorn and Libra of the first daysYou will be in a good mood and learn something related to your financial or love affairs that will make you smile widely.

Twins of the second decade, You will be the full protagonists of the day and use situations and circumstances to your advantage. Whatever you think, if you try to reconnect, you will find the door open.

Sagittarius, Virgo and Pisces of the second decade, You will remember the beautiful moments you shared with loved ones and you can try to get them back. On the other hand, a business opportunity re-emerging can change your day.

Second decan Aquarius, Taurus, Leo and Scorpio, Get ready to collect financial or romantic debts! The developments in these areas will pleasantly surprise you.