Taylor Swift “broke” the internet at the Grammys — a big surprise for her fans

Taylor Swift left her fans speechless as she announced the release of a surprise new album during her acceptance speech at the Grammys.

The 34-year-old singer was presented with her 13th Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at Sunday's ceremony for her latest single Midnights.

And he surprised his fans in his acceptance speech. “I want to thank my fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the past two years. This is my brand new album coming out April 19th,” Taylor Swift said from the stage.

“It's called the Tortured Poet Department. I'm going to post the cover from backstage right now.” Indeed, Taylor Swift kept her word, sharing the daring cover for her upcoming 11th studio album moments later.

The response to her post at the time was so overwhelming that her Instagram page was temporarily shut down.

Taylor Swift's new album

Taylor Swift began her speech by saying that this is her 13th award, which she considers lucky. “Well, this is my 13th Grammy. What is my lucky number? I don't know if I've ever told you this.

I want to thank the members who voted for me this way, but I know that the way they voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” said Taylor Swift.

“All is fair in love and poetry… New album album 'The Tortured Poets Department'” which he shared on his personal Instagram account got likes.

In addition to the cover for her new album, Taylor Swift also posted a photo of a handwritten note with lyrics to her new songs.

His post received more than 8 million likes in just a few hours.

Taylor Swift's latest album 'Midnights' was released in 2022 and marks her tenth original studio album.

As with his previous records, fans have been speculating that he will re-release his 2017 album Fame, but no one is expecting a new album announcement.

Everyone expected a rap TV announcement, but instead we got a new album announcement, which is hilarious, only Taylor Swift could pull it off. — i (@neonsignshslot) February 5, 2024

Guys, the new Taylor Swift album is coming out four days after my 21st birthday… it's monumental. — gia🦇 (@giaxcm15) February 5, 2024