Survivor 2024: Daniel Nurga is the big winner – he takes home €100,000, displacing Talaka and Poletsi [βίντεο]

Even though he was named the underdog of the Survivor 2024 Grand Final after all

Foreigner Daniel Nurga was the big winner of the Survivor 2024 finale, winning the prize with a terrific performance over Fanny Poletsi and Katerina Dalaka.

Along with host Giorgos Lianos, two-time winner of Survivor, Tsakis Katsolis, was a commentator on Wednesday night’s Kalatsi.

There were many problems in the fighting arena, while the fights were done by many people. Daniel, Fanis and Katerina started the battle for 100,000 euros with seven lives, while there was rotation among the finalists in the run.

Katerina Dalaka was the first to lose her life and took 3rd place, clearly moved and “fell” into her brother’s arms. “I’m not crying because I lost, I’m crying because it’s over,” she said, adding that it was her last participation.

The two finalists, and teammates on Team Blue, returned to the battle arena for a match to determine the winner of the grand prize.

Daniel Nurga received 5 lifetime benefits over Fani Boletsi’s lifetime benefit and was awarded the winning prize.

