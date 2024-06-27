Panathinaikos transfers: Dragovski’s “permanent” is official

Panathinaikos have officially completed the signing of Bartlomiej Drakowski, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2028.

PAE Panathinaikos have announced the acquisition of Bartlomiej Dragovski from Italian side Spezia. The Polish goalkeeper has signed a contract with Trifili until the summer of 2028.

“Draco” joined Panathinaikos on loan from Spezia in January 2024. He made 16 appearances for the Greens in the second half of last season.

In his first statements after signing his new contract, the Polish goalkeeper said: “I am very happy that we have reached an agreement and I will continue to wear Panathinaikos’ shirt for the next four years. I want to help the team achieve its goals.”