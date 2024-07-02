US poll: Only Michelle Obama beats Trump – one-third call for Biden to retire

One in three Democrats believe Joe Biden should drop out of the US election race, while they believe only Michelle Obama can beat Donald Trump.

However, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, no Democratic nominee would fare better than Biden in a hypothetical showdown with Trump on Nov. 5.

A two-day poll showed Trump, 78, and Biden, 81, both with 40 percent support among registered voters, meaning the Democrat did not lose the presidency after the debate.

Joe Biden: Gives ABC News interview to reassure Democrats after disastrous debate Barack Obama: My Daughters Won’t Get Into Politics

Among leading Democratic officials, in a hypothetical “battle” with Trump, only former President Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, would do better than Biden: she would garner 50% of the vote, compared to 39% for Trump.

It is noteworthy that Michelle Obama has said many times that she does not want to run for the US presidential election.

32% of Democratic voters said Biden should retire because of Trump’s attacks and his failure to stop his numerous false statements on the phone call.

Biden has vowed to continue his campaign. If he leaves, the poll suggests that the Democrats who could replace him will do as well or worse against Trump.

For example, Vice President Kamala Harris trails Trump by one point (42% vs. 43%). California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the party’s rising star, fares slightly worse at 39% to Trump’s 42%.