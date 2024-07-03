Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Visit to the OSY depot

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the OSY depot in Rendi shortly after 6am on Wednesday. The Prime Minister, who was accompanied by the political leadership of the Transport Ministry, spoke to workers and trade unionists about the developments in transport.



“Today we are taking a very important first step to ensure our commitment to better and better quality buses in Athens and Thessaloniki. By the end of 2025, 900 new ones will be introduced in Athens and Thessaloniki. Buses. It aims to provide modern, eco-friendly, air-conditioned and disabled-accessible buses. The buses you run are funded by the recovery fund, which is a sign of priorities,” the Prime Minister said in his statement.

















“Our aim is to improve the frequency of routes. This is another proof of the importance the government attaches to the daily life of citizens. I hope the Ministry and OASA will stick to the schedule to see citizens improve the quality of MMM in Athens and Thessaloniki,” said Mr. Mitsotakis added.

As he later told SKAI, “I have said many times that the image of buses does not fit a modern European country”. “You see the government fulfilling its promises. “The government’s first duty is to get back to the small and big issues of daily life,” he added.

















For his part, the Transport Minister Christos Stygoras He said, “When we assumed the leadership of the Ministry of Transport a year ago, one of the first orders was to improve the daily life of the citizen and achieve better conditions for sustainable urban mobility. For the first time after 15 years, we have 250 new electric buses on the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki, which do not make any noise. And the community is fully accessible. This is a first step and we need to do more with 300 natural gas buses, and 211 buses on the roads of East and West Attica and new leases of 700 buses”.

It is a visit with the aim of stressing the government’s diligence in day-to-day matters, in a similar logic to what happened at the “Lyko” hospital on Monday night.

In this case, today Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the Ministry of Health and on Thursday he will visit the Ministry of Labour.

