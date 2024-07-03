Python: Woman found dead in reptile’s stomach – another incident in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a python in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province.

The 36-year-old woman went missing after leaving her home on Tuesday morning to buy medicine for her sick child, police said. Concerned relatives went in search of him.

Her husband found her shoes and trousers lying on the ground 500 meters from their house in Chitemba village.

The husband suspected what had happened when he noticed the python’s “huge” stomach

“After a while, he saw a reptile ten meters from the path. The reptile was still alive,” local police chief Indul, who, as is customary in the country, uses only one name, told AFP.

The husband suspected what had happened after noticing the python’s “very large” stomach, said village official Iyang. He called the villagers to help him cut open the reptile’s stomach, and that’s when his wife’s body appeared.

Frequent incidents in Indonesia

Such incidents are extremely rare, but many have been killed by pythons in Indonesia in recent years.

In early June, a 45-year-old woman was found dead in the stomach of a reticulated python (PS: Reticulated python is a species of python native to South and Southeast Asia, the longest and third heaviest snake in the world), about five meters long.

The incident happened in the same province of South Sulawesi, also known as Kelevi, but in a different village.

Last year, residents of Dinangea district in the southeast of Sulawesi island killed an eight-meter python when they found it trying to strangle a farmer.

In 2018, a 54-year-old woman was found dead inside a seven-meter python in the commune of Muna in the southeast of the same region. Last year, a 4-meter python ate a palm oil farmer in West Sulawesi.